Pagosa Springs flooding videos show San Juan River at highest level in more than a century

Videos from Pagosa Springs, Colorado, showed the San Juan River roaring through the mountain town at its highest level since 1911, Accuweather reported. The river pushed above 15 feet after days of torrential rain triggered widespread flooding across the Four Corners region. Torrential rain sent the San Juan River surging through Pagosa Springs, Colorado. (Representational) (Unsplash)

The flooding inundated communities in Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona, forcing hundreds of residents from their homes. The flooding has also caused electricity cuts and prompted large-scale rescue operations. Authorities have warned that additional storms could worsen conditions despite rivers beginning to recede in some areas. Also read: Explosion, fire reported at Quaker Oats factory in Cedar Rapids River raised to the current levels after more than a 100 years According to the Gazette, more than five inches of rain fell in parts of the region, sending the San Juan River through Pagosa Springs at levels officials said exceeded the so-called 100-year flood recorded just over a year ago. The river rose two to three feet higher than that previous benchmark. Videos shared on social media captured muddy floodwaters rushing through Pagosa Springs as residents watched the swollen San Juan River overflow its banks. A user on X shared the videos of the flooding river and wrote, “Pagosa Springs, Colorado from the San Juan River is flooding. Prayers to all in its path that does not look good.”

Another video from Brock Cordova showed a drone view of the flooding with lands submerged under the water. One user wrote, “It's hard to imagine how terrifying this must be for the families living there. Homes, memories, and entire neighborhoods affected in a matter of hours. Keeping everyone in Pagosa Springs in my thoughts.”