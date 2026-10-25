Pagosa Springs flooding videos show San Juan River at highest level in more than a century
Torrential rain sent the San Juan River surging through Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
Videos from Pagosa Springs, Colorado, showed the San Juan River roaring through the mountain town at its highest level since 1911, Accuweather reported. The river pushed above 15 feet after days of torrential rain triggered widespread flooding across the Four Corners region.
The flooding inundated communities in Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona, forcing hundreds of residents from their homes. The flooding has also caused electricity cuts and prompted large-scale rescue operations.
Authorities have warned that additional storms could worsen conditions despite rivers beginning to recede in some areas.
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River raised to the current levels after more than a 100 years
According to the Gazette, more than five inches of rain fell in parts of the region, sending the San Juan River through Pagosa Springs at levels officials said exceeded the so-called 100-year flood recorded just over a year ago. The river rose two to three feet higher than that previous benchmark.
Videos shared on social media captured muddy floodwaters rushing through Pagosa Springs as residents watched the swollen San Juan River overflow its banks. A user on X shared the videos of the flooding river and wrote, “Pagosa Springs, Colorado from the San Juan River is flooding. Prayers to all in its path that does not look good.”
Another video from Brock Cordova showed a drone view of the flooding with lands submerged under the water.
One user wrote, “It's hard to imagine how terrifying this must be for the families living there. Homes, memories, and entire neighborhoods affected in a matter of hours. Keeping everyone in Pagosa Springs in my thoughts.”
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National Guard deployed as rescues continue
The Colorado National Guard said nearly 100 personnel had been mobilised to assist Archuleta County authorities with search-and-rescue operations.
About 20 Guard members are supporting two rescue helicopters, a UH-60 Black Hawk and an LUH-72 Lakota, assigned to aerial missions. Nearly 80 additional personnel and around 30 tactical vehicles have been deployed for ground rescue and emergency response.
“We are rapidly mobilising to help our neighbours respond to this emergency,” Brig. Gen. William DiProfio, Director of Joint Staff, said in a statement released by the Guard.
The flooding extended well beyond Colorado.
In neighbouring New Mexico, officials said approximately 2,000 residents around Farmington were affected. Hundreds remained under evacuation orders while emergency crews carried out rescue operations.
San Juan County spokesperson Devin Neeley said officials were unable to provide an exact rescue count because emergency crews remained busy responding across multiple locations.
Roads closed as officials warn danger remains
Authorities warned residents not to return to evacuated areas despite improving river levels.
San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari said downed power lines, leaking gas lines and additional storms continued to pose serious risks. “There’s a lot of anxiety, and there’s a lot of frustration. But please understand we are blocking those areas for your safety,” Ferrari said.
Police Chief Steve Hebbe of Farmington also urged residents to remain alert.
“This is not over, and we need you to monitor alerts,” Hebbe said during a news conference, The Gazette reported.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More