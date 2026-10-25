Man dies after shooting in Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul, Minnesota; probe underway
Officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots on East 6th Street, where investigators found shell casings.
A man has died after a shooting in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday, Saint Paul Police Department said in a press release.
Saint Paul Police said officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots at about 6:45 pm on Saturday at a residence in the 700 block of East 6th Street.
The victim’s identity has not been released. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to confirm the man’s identity and determine the official cause and manner of death.
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What happened?
Around the time the Police arrived at the scene, an adult man arrived at Regions Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Despite receiving medical treatment, he later died from his injuries.
Investigators believe the victim was shot at the East 6th Street residence before being transported to the hospital. Officers secured the scene and recovered multiple shell casings during their initial investigation. Police also conducted a safety sweep of the residence to determine whether any additional victims were inside. Authorities said no other injured people were found.
Saint Paul Police homicide investigators remained at the scene Saturday night collecting evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.
Authorities have not disclosed what led to the shooting or whether the victim knew the suspect or suspects involved.
Police also have not announced any arrests.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Saint Paul Police as the investigation continues.
The department said updates, including the victim’s identification and any developments in the case, will be released through its official Facebook and X social media accounts after confirmation from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.
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City’s 15th homicide of 2026
Dayton’s Bluff is a residential neighborhood on the city’s east side.
The fatal shooting marks the 15th homicide recorded in St. Paul in 2026, according to the Saint Paul Police Department.
Police have not said whether they believe there is any continuing threat to the public. The investigation remains active, and authorities said additional information will be released once investigators verify key details.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner is expected to publicly identify the victim after notifying family members. “The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to positively identify the victim and determine their exact cause of death,” the police statement read.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More