Man dies after shooting in Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul, Minnesota; probe underway

A man has died after a shooting in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday, Saint Paul Police Department said in a press release. Officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots on East 6th Street, where investigators found shell casings. (Unsplash)

Saint Paul Police said officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots at about 6:45 pm on Saturday at a residence in the 700 block of East 6th Street.

The victim’s identity has not been released. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to confirm the man’s identity and determine the official cause and manner of death.

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What happened? Around the time the Police arrived at the scene, an adult man arrived at Regions Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Despite receiving medical treatment, he later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the victim was shot at the East 6th Street residence before being transported to the hospital. Officers secured the scene and recovered multiple shell casings during their initial investigation. Police also conducted a safety sweep of the residence to determine whether any additional victims were inside. Authorities said no other injured people were found.

Saint Paul Police homicide investigators remained at the scene Saturday night collecting evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.

Authorities have not disclosed what led to the shooting or whether the victim knew the suspect or suspects involved.

Police also have not announced any arrests.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Saint Paul Police as the investigation continues.

The department said updates, including the victim’s identification and any developments in the case, will be released through its official Facebook and X social media accounts after confirmation from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.