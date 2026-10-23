Trump calls for Ilhan Omar's resignation as Minnesota congresswoman's ‘real name’ is questioned amid federal investigation

President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar to resign from Congress after citing a Fox News Digital report that claimed her legal name differs from the one she has publicly used. Donald Trump cited the new report and reiterated that Ilhan Omar had been sworn into Congress under a “fake name” and asserted that she should “immediately resign.” (AFP/Reuters) (AFP/ Reuters)

However, Omar’s office strongly denied the allegation, calling it “completely false.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump cited the new report and reiterated that Omar had been sworn into Congress under a “fake name” and asserted that she should “immediately resign.” He also urged House Speaker Mike Johnson to consider her congressional seat vacant.

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“Ilhan Nur Said Elmo” Fox News Digital report cited unnamed sources, including a law enforcement source, who alleged that Omar’s legal name is Ilhan Nur Said Elmi rather than Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.

Omar has acknowledged in public that she does not have a birth certificate.

According to an official U.S. House biography, she was born in Mogadishu, Somalia, on October 14, 1982. She claims that in 1995, when she was a youngster, she and her family fled war-torn Somalia and arrived in the United States. Prosecutors' papers are merely accusations, and Omar has not been charged with a crime. The congresswoman's lawyers did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News also cited a filing by Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, which referred to the congresswoman as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.”

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Omar’s office rejects allegations Omar’s office disputed the report after its publication.

“This is completely false. Ilhan Omar is her real name,” a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The spokesperson also criticized Fox News for reviving allegations that Omar has repeatedly denied over the years.

In a second statement, the office referenced Omar’s recent interview on MS NOW, where she again rejected longstanding allegations that she married her brother for immigration purposes.

According to Fox News, Omar described the accusations as “baseless” and “disgusting.” During the interview, when asked whether she had married her brother, she responded, “Not to my knowledge,” which her office later characterized as sarcasm.

The spokesperson said the claims were a “desperate smear” intended to “distract from designed to distract from Trump’s failed presidency and two years of Republican failure in Congress.”

(This story is being updated)