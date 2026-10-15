Rep Ilhan Omar's phone seized, relatives subpoenaed amid criminal probe ahead of midterms
A Minnesota grand jury has issued subpoenas as part of a federal probe into possible irregularities in Ilhan Omar’s immigration documents.
A federal probe involving Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota has led authorities to confiscate her phone and issue more than 12 grand jury subpoenas, some of which reportedly involve her relatives, according to a person familiar with the case, reported AP.
The subpoenas were issued as part of a Minnesota grand jury’s evidence-gathering process in a federal investigation into possible irregularities in Omar’s immigration documents, according to the source.
Federal agents search Omar’s house
On Monday, federal authorities carried out a search of Omar’s Washington, D.C., residence, with the November midterm elections approaching and the Minnesota Democrat seeking another term in Congress.
The precise focus of the investigation into Omar has yet to be established. However, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has indicated that investigators may be looking into possible offenses involving her family’s immigration documents.
Omar’s financial disclosures under review
On Tuesday, Washington, D.C., U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro told Fox News that multiple investigations involving Omar were underway. She also noted that her office was examining questions surrounding the lawmaker’s financial disclosures.
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Pirro said that any criminal wrongdoing uncovered during the investigations would lead to prosecution, stating, “If there was a crime that was committed, it will be prosecuted.”
Omar alleges weaponization of federal law
The search of Omar’s residence, coming just weeks before next month’s midterm elections that will decide control of the House and Senate, drew immediate criticism from Democrats. They accused the administration of pursuing the Minnesota lawmaker for political reasons.
Historically, the Justice Department has refrained from carrying out highly visible investigative measures against political candidates during the 60 days before a primary or general election.
In a post on X, Omar described the search as an “attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement.” “For 10 years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation,” she said, adding, “I will not be silenced.”
Omar’s rise in Congress
First elected to Congress in 2018, Omar represents Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, which includes Minneapolis.
The 44-year-old is a member of The Squad, a group of progressive lawmakers who have become a prominent voice on the left of Congress while facing repeated criticism and attacks from Trump since his first term in office.
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Omar was also among the first two Muslim-American women elected to the House and holds the distinction of being the first African refugee to serve in Congress.
With inputs from AP report.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More