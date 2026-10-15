Rep Ilhan Omar's phone seized, relatives subpoenaed amid criminal probe ahead of midterms

A federal probe involving Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota has led authorities to confiscate her phone and issue more than 12 grand jury subpoenas, some of which reportedly involve her relatives, according to a person familiar with the case, reported AP. Federal authorities carried out a search of Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C., residence (REUTERS)

The subpoenas were issued as part of a Minnesota grand jury’s evidence-gathering process in a federal investigation into possible irregularities in Omar’s immigration documents, according to the source.

Federal agents search Omar’s house On Monday, federal authorities carried out a search of Omar’s Washington, D.C., residence, with the November midterm elections approaching and the Minnesota Democrat seeking another term in Congress.

The precise focus of the investigation into Omar has yet to be established. However, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has indicated that investigators may be looking into possible offenses involving her family’s immigration documents.

Omar’s financial disclosures under review On Tuesday, Washington, D.C., U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro told Fox News that multiple investigations involving Omar were underway. She also noted that her office was examining questions surrounding the lawmaker’s financial disclosures.

Also read | UK tiger attack victim’s family condemns viral footage after Donald Trump’s AI video: ‘Offensive media content’

Pirro said that any criminal wrongdoing uncovered during the investigations would lead to prosecution, stating, “If there was a crime that was committed, it will be prosecuted.”

Omar alleges weaponization of federal law The search of Omar’s residence, coming just weeks before next month’s midterm elections that will decide control of the House and Senate, drew immediate criticism from Democrats. They accused the administration of pursuing the Minnesota lawmaker for political reasons.

Historically, the Justice Department has refrained from carrying out highly visible investigative measures against political candidates during the 60 days before a primary or general election.