Harry Brook breaks Shubman Gill's world record with 114-ball double ton

England captain Harry Brook tore apart the Sri Lankan attack in the third match of the tri-nation series which also features Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Association Stadium, as he smashed the fastest double century in ODI cricket. England's Harry Brook celebrates after scoring a historic double century (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) He reached the milestone in just 114 balls, breaking Shubman Gill's record of 117 deliveries, which was achieved against West Indies last month. During the course of his knock, Brook also became the first England player to score a double century, passing Ben Stokes' previous record of 182 against New Zealand in 2023. His gargantuan effort is the 14th double century in men's ODI history, and the 12th highest individual score ever recorded in the ODI format.

Brook also became only the second player after Chris Gayle to achieve the rare triumvirate of scoring a 300 in Tests, 200 in ODIs and a century in T20Is. Following England's tri-series opening defeat to Pakistan, the 27-year-old captain led from the front against Sri Lanka, as he powered England to a massive total of 429-4, the highest ODI team total ever scored on Pakistani soil. Here is a list of the fastest double centuries in ODI history:

Batter Team Balls to 200 Opposition Harry Brook England 114 Sri Lanka Shubman Gill India 117 West Indies Ishan Kishan India 126 Bangladesh Glenn Maxwell Australia 128 Afghanistan Pathum Nissanka Sri Lanka 136 Afghanistan