Patrick Clancy's outing with Dr Rachel Danis amid Lindsay Clancy's trial draws backlash from ex-FBI agent: ‘Find it odd’
Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer heavily criticized Patrick Clancy after photos of him and Dr Rachel Danis surfaced amid Lindsay Clancy's trial.
Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer heavily criticized Patrick Clancy after photos of him with new wife Dr Rachel Danis surfaced. This is the second time Patrick and Rachel have been photographed amid Lindsay Clancy's trial in Massachusetts.
Lindsay, who Patrick was married to, stands accused of killing their three children Cora, Dawson, and Callan, on January 24, 2023. The new photos of Patrick and Rachel were shared by Fox News, at a time when the jury is out deliberating for Lindsay Clancy's trial.
Also Read | Lindsay Clancy trial update: Does only one juror think she's guilty? Holdout raises questions about admission of guilt
Deep Dive
As per the latest update, there is one holdout, as a single juror is not agreeing with eleven others. The judge is now expected to question the juror in the morning, after which a verdict might come following deliberations.
Coffindaffer, who served with the FBI for a long time, has clearly maintained that Patrick is not to blame in any way for what happened to the children. However, she's heavily criticized his decision to step out with his new wife.
What ex-FBI said about Patrick and Rachel
The photo showed Patrick and Rachel with smiles on their faces. The former was in a red jacket over a blue shirt. Rachel, meanwhile, had a white top on with a bag slung across.
The latest photos showed the couple in a much more relaxed state than the ‘tense’ pictures which TMZ had shared.
“Interesting that Patrick Clancy seems unconcerned with justice for his children. I say this because he testified and then just left never to return. Now he is strolling the streets of New York with his new bride. I am shocked that he isn't glued to this trial. I truly find it odd he isn't in the court room,” the former FBI agent wrote, while sharing the post.
Ex-FBI agent slammed for criticizing Patrick's photo
Many people rushed to correct the former FBI agent. X users added context to Coffindaffer's post saying “Patrick Clancy testified early in the trial and was subject to the judge's witness sequestration order barring him from the courtroom thereafter (with an exception only for Lindsay Clancy's parents).”
Further others rushed to defend Patrick's right to move on in life after the tragedy. “I do not find it odd at all. This verdict has no bearing on his life. It will not bring his children back to life. The worst has already happened,” one wrote. Another added “Everyone handles grief differently.”
Yet another said “Witnesses in a case are not supposed to be in court except when they are testifying. He was a witness. So he was doing as he was told.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More