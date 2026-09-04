Lindsay Clancy trial update: Does only one juror think she's guilty? Holdout raises questions about admission of guilt

The jury in the Lindsay Clancy trial, in Massachusetts, is deadlocked 11-1 after six days of deliberations. The mother of three stands accused of killing her children Cora, Dawson, and Callan on January 24, 2023. The Lindsay Clancy trial jury is deadlocked 11-1 and deliberations are ongoing. (REUTERS) While Lindsay's attorneys have not disputed her actions, they have noted she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was under heavy medication when she carried out the acts. At the end of the hearing, the judge had instructed the jurors to consider a lesser charge of manslaughter as well. Now, reports have indicated that one juror is refusing to follow rules regarding the law's definition of reasonable doubt. Lindsay's attorney Kevin Reddington sought that the juror be removed but prosecution felt that the judge's instructions to the jury was sufficient and deliberations were allowed to continue.

Deep Dive What is reasonable doubt in the context of the Lindsay Clancy trial? What happens if the jury in the Lindsay Clancy trial remains deadlocked? What have been the jurors' discussions regarding the concept of culpability in Lindsay Clancy's case?

Also Read | Lindsay Clancy ‘copycat’ of Deirdre Morley? Ireland case of mom killing kids in focus as jury out in Massachusetts trial This has led to claims online that only one juror wants to find Lindsay Clancy guilty, while the others are leaning towards a not guilty verdict. Here's what to know of the online claims. Does only one juror want to find Lindsay Clancy guilty? Several claims were shared online, but these are only speculations since no one can actually know what is going on in the room where the jurors are deliberating. The entire process is strictly sealed off and only after deliberations, is the judge informed of the verdict, which they then announce. However, social media profiles following the Lindsay Clancy case have shared speculations. “The Lindsay Clancy jury has 1 holdout. Obviously that is the 1 person who thinks she is NOT guilty, right? NOPE! Actually, only 1 person believes she IS guilty. The other 11 believe she should walk free. Absolutely insane. Our country is so lost…,” one wrote. Another claimed “a juror wants to vote guilty, so they are working to have the juror removed. Lindsay Clancy trial.” Yet another cited a legal expert and said “Legal expert Jonathan Turley says that multiple jurors might've SWITCHED toward reasonable doubt for Lindsay Clancy, but ONE DID NOT.” Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet also shared his opinion, writing “Since the defense is working to remove the one hold out juror, it's therefore reasonable to assume there's only one juror who believes Lindsay Clancy is guilty vs 11 who want to acquit her. If this turns out to be true, God help us.”