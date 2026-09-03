Kevin Reddington accused of laughing in court after jury fails to reach verdict, ‘Such callous grins…’ | Video

He then sent them back to deliberate further, noting this was a “long trial” with over 80 witnesses.

“After many hours of deliberation, we are unable to come to a unanimous decision,” the note said, according to Judge William F. Sullivan, as reported by CNN.

The jury sent a note to the court on Tuesday, indicating they were deadlocked.

Lindsay Clancy’s lawyer Kevin Reddington has been accused of laughing after the jury failed to reach a verdict in the case. The jury, made up of nine women and three men, began deliberating last Thursday. They continued for about 29.5 hours over five days.

The Massachusetts mother is facing three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

Political and legal analyst Mehek Cookeus has now shared a video of Reddington in court, claiming that he was laughing “after a jury says it cannot reach a verdict in a case involving three dead children.”

Also Read | Lindsay Clancy neck injury: What is ‘crushed thyroid’? Does it affect speech? Expert explains

“Lindsey Clancy killed her three children,” Mehek wrote on X. “A defense lawyer’s job is to defend the client. It is not to forget the dead.”

Watch the video here: https://x.com/MehekCooke/status/2095218908819067272?s=20

Netizens weigh in Netizens commented on the video, with some slamming Reddington, and others claiming there is no certainty that he laughed at the jury not being able to reach a verdict.

“In this case, forgetting the dead is the only shot in hell his client has of escaping justice,” one user wrote, while another said, “If they had even an ounce of respect for the courtroom and the innocent lives lost, they wouldn't dare wear such callous grins on camera.” One said of Reddington, “His strategy worked. Divide everyone on the issue, blame it on hormones and postpartum. Make it so his clients actions weren’t the issue, but a symptom. Bunch of idiots fell for it too, including the jury of her peers.”

However, others slammed the narrative.

“You are ridiculous!!! He can never have a light moment?? Oh no, he smiled. Get a life,” one user said. Another wrote, “It's not a good look to laugh, I agree... But we don't know why he's laughing, and shouldn't jump to conclusions... Regardless, even if the jury is deadlocked this isn't the win most people think... The commonwealth is not likely to let this go... the retrial conviction rate is nearly 70% (the prosecution gets a do over after conducting an audit of their poor performance)... And the whole time LC will have to stay in mental hospital custody.......”

Also Read | Will Lindsay Clancy take the stand? Can defendants choose not to testify? What we know

According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.

Lindsay has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. If convicted of murder, she faces life in prison without parole. In case she is found not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility, she would be committed to a state mental health facility.