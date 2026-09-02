Lindsay Clancy case sparks 19th Amendment repeal calls, ‘A sacrifice I’m willing to make…’

The Lindsay Clancy case has sparked 19th Amendment repeal calls on social media amid jury deliberations. While on one hand supporters have been backing the mom on trial, others have called for harsh consequences if she is found not guilty. Lindsay Clancy looks to her lawyer Kevin Reddington, on the day the jury in her murder trial said to Judge Sullivan that they cannot reach a verdict, in Plymouth, Massachusetts, U.S., September 1, 2026. Greg Derr/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (via REUTERS)

The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

Netizens call for the 19th Amendment to be repeated if Lindsay is found not guilty.

“Repeal the 19th Amendment today (If Lindsay Clancy walks away),” an X user wrote. “This Lindsay Clancy trial has shown us How spiteful women can be, the fact that women are willing to even defend a child killer just because they want to be ok with the “sisterhood” should alarm you. They will gaslight you, they will use sign language against you and even try to call you all sort of names. But guess what, they are still wrong and they know it. Repeal the 19th,” wrote another.

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Journalist Sarah Fields wrote, “I cannot believe I’m saying this, but if Lindsay Clancy is found not guilty by a jury with nine women on it, I might actually be radicalized into supporting the repeal of the 19th. I vote often, and I vote consistently. But at this point, it might be a sacrifice I’m willing to make - if I thought it would even make a difference. Liberal women are destroying America. And protecting children is above all else for me.”

“Lindsay Clancy fans. Same dumb broads who elect evil doers to destroy this country. Repeal the 19th amendment and fast,” wrote one user, while another said, “I almost cannot imagine a better argument for repealing the 19th Amendment than if the predominantly female jury lets Lindsay Clancy go free. Other than the voting record for the last century.”

What is the 19th Amendment? The 19th amendment legally guarantees American women the right to vote.

According to the National Archives, “Achieving this milestone required a lengthy and difficult struggle—victory took decades of agitation and protest. Beginning in the mid-19th century, several generations of woman suffrage supporters lectured, wrote, marched, lobbied, and practiced civil disobedience to achieve what many Americans considered a radical change of the Constitution. Few early supporters lived to see final victory in 1920.”

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According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.

Lindsay has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. If convicted of murder, she faces life in prison without parole. In case she is found not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility, she would be committed to a state mental health facility.