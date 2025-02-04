‘Get your s**t straight’: Don Lemon gives savage reaction to Kanye West for calling him ‘goofball’ in brutal post

Don Lemon, the former CNN host, has clapped back at Kanye West after the rapper publicly accused him of fabricating reports that the rapper and his wife, Bianca Censori, were shown the door at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. Don Lemon on Monday dismissed the accusation of being the source of the widely circulated rumor about Kanye West.

Taking to Instagram, West in a now-deleted post wrote: “This the goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out the Grammies. 3 decades of innovating music and they always KOONS like this,” along with a photo of Lemon.

Lemon rejects West's allegation

Reacting to his post, Lemonon Monday dismissed the accusation of being the source of the widely circulated rumor.

In an Instagram video, Lemon stated, “First of all, Kanye, Ye — whatever your name is — I did not start a rumor about you being kicked out of the Grammys.”

He claimed that he actually “corrected” the false rumours after being asked by one of the rapper's team members because “it had been reported everywhere”.

“So first of all, get your s**t straight,” he suggested, slamming all his people who are calling him a “coon”. “That ‘Make America Great Again’ hat must be too tight on your head,” he concluded.

Lemon was alluding to the time when West wore the divisive Donald Trump's MAGA hat. He donned it on “Saturday Night Live” in September 2018 and then again when he visited Trump at the White House during his first term.

Also Read: Kanye West tears into 'dull & boring' Grammys, defends Bianca Censori's ‘nude outfit’ amid huge outcry

What exactly Lemon said about West

It seems that West'scondemnation of Lemon followed the journalist'sclaim that he was told that the rapper“wasn't invited” to the Grammys, which took place atLos Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.

Earlier, Lemon shared a video of himself from the event, saying: “I’m hearing that Kanye wanted to do the red carpet, that he wasn’t invited — that’s what I’m hearing from the folks here at the Grammys. And then he left, maybe he was escorted out.”

“That’s what folks are saying, but I’m not sure. I think maybe he just wanted to do the carpet, but he definitely is gone,” he added. “I may be the only person who interviewed him, by the way.”

West and Censori's walk red carpet at Grammys

Fans were taken aback when West and Censori arrived at Grammys and the latter revealed a fully see through dress while walking the red carpet. The couple soon left the carpet, stoking speculation that they were escorted out of the event.

Entertainment Tonight first claimed that West, Censori and other members of the rapper's entourage were booted out of the Grammys since they arrived “uninvited”. Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of the Recording Academy, told Entertainment Tonight that West was invited to the musical night but he “instead wanted to only walk the carpet and leave.” Notably, he earned the nomination for Best Rap Song for his 2024 song “Carnival”.