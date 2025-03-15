Kanye West spotted with mystery Bianca Censori lookalike in LA amid divorce rumors

Kanye West sparked intrigue in Los Angeles on Thursday when he was seen alongside a striking lookalike of his wife, Bianca Censori, during auditions for his revived Sunday Service choir. The 47-year-old rapper, whose marriage to the 30-year-old architect has been plagued by divorce rumors and public controversy, appeared unfazed as he engaged with the woman, whose resemblance to Censori was uncanny. On Thursday, Kanye West caused a stir in Los Angeles when he was spotted at tryouts for his resurrected Sunday Service choir with a remarkable resemblance to his wife, Bianca Censori.(REUTERS)

Bianca Censori has made headlines for her provocative fashion choices, most notably her jaw-dropping, nude red carpet stunt at the 2025 Grammy Awards. However, the woman accompanying West on Thursday contrasted sharply with Censori's typically bold and revealing wardrobe.

Also read: Kanye West wife Bianca Censori's nude pics from Italy photoshoot shock internet again: 'Why is this girl always naked?

Dressed in a simple, elegant black high-neck top and leggings, she exuded a more understated style, opting for modesty instead of the skin-baring outfits Censori is often seen in. With her black hair styled in a sleek bun and black-rimmed glasses, the lookalike mirrored Censori’s features yet maintained a more low-key presence.

The sighting raised eyebrows, as Censori has become known for her daring, attention-grabbing fashion, which has included sheer and barely-there dresses that often push the boundaries of public decency. In stark contrast, the lookalike’s attire seemed intentionally demure, creating a fascinating juxtaposition between the two women who share such similar physical traits.

Also read: Prada drops Kim Soo Hyun as ambassador just after 3 months by ‘mutual agreement’ amid Kim Sae-ron controversy

West, who is currently facing public scrutiny over a series of inflammatory statements and legal battles, seemed to brush aside the surrounding drama as he focused on the audition process for his Sunday Service choir. The rapper originally launched the gospel group in 2019, and this revival comes amid significant personal and professional challenges, including rumors of a breakup with Censori.