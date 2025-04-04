RHOBH's Teddi Mellencamp reveals she has stage 4 cancer, admits the diagnosis ‘can be scary’

Teddi Mellencamp confirmed that she has stage 4 cancer after four more tumours were found in her brain. Taking to social media on Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star admitted that the diagnosis “can be scary.” The 43-year-old was first diagnosed with melanoma in 2022, but her disease progressed after it metastasized to her brain and lungs, People reported. RHOBH's Teddi Mellencamp confirms she has stage 4 cancer(Instagram)

RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp confirms she has stage 4 cancer in emotional video

“I woke up to so many kind messages,” Mellencamp said in a video shared on her Instagram Story. “I just want to say thank you guys so much. So many messages about how strong I am,” she added before getting candid about her thoughts and emotions.

“Some days I feel really, really strong, and some days I feel really, really sad and alone,” the reality star admitted, adding that according to her, it is a “normal part of what any of us are going through, and that’s okay. Stage 4 cancer can be scary.”

Mellencamp further shared that after her first immunotherapy on April 1, she felt “so tired and run down.” “I kinda thought that I had already beaten it,” the former Bravolebrity continued. “And then a couple days later, I found out I had four more tumors. So there’s so many different highs and lows,” she added.

The television personality also shared photos of herself getting the necessary treatment for her rapidly progressing disease. Despite her ordeal, Mellencamp is keeping a positive mindset, focusing on her future goals with her children. “I’m just thinking about all the goals that I have for the future for myself and for my kids,” she concluded.