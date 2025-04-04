Kelly Clarkson has no idea about Meghan Markle's Netflix show, asks ‘what is that?’

Kelly Clarkson was surprised to find out that Meghan Markle has her own Netflix show. When Brian Tyree Henry gushed over With Love, Meghan during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 42-year-old singer inquired, “What is that?” After her shocking admission, the Atlanta star broke the news to her that the Duchess of Sussex is “like Martha Stewart now.” Kelly Clarkson was unaware that Meghan Markle has her own Netflix show. When told about With Love, Meghan, the singer asked, 'What is that?'(Netflix, YouTube)

Kelly Clarkson oblivious that Meghan Markle has a Netflix show or a lifestyle brand

Last week, Henry revealed to Clarkson that he and his Panic Carefully co-star, Elizabeth Olsen, bonded over their mutual love for Markle. “Lizzie and I share the bond of watching television that’s crazy. And by crazy, we mean stuff that we just really like,” the 43-year-old actor said, adding, “So we’re in love with With Love, Meghan right now.”

To which, a confused Clarkson asked, “What is that?” “The new Meghan Markle slash Meghan, Duchess of Sussex show where she’s also like Martha Stewart now,” Henry explained. The Eternals star also told the Stronger singer about Markle's new lifestyle brand, As Ever.

“And she’s created these things called flower sprinkles which you apparently can put on anything that you want to eat,” Henry shared. “So Lizzie and I were like, we need to get in the flower sprinkles game,” he added. Clarkson chimed in, “I would love this show.”

Henry quipped that it's like Markle “is onto something that we don’t know about!” He also shared that Olsen bought him a jar of the duchess' flower sprinkles, which is currently sold out on the As Ever website after they finished production on their upcoming film.

“Not only that — ’cause Meghan is bomb with calligraphy, Meghan does her own calligraphy — Lizzie had her husband [Robbie Arnett] do the calligraphy,” Henry further revealed. “We’ve started like a flower sprinkles gang. We’re also trying to get on the show,” the Dope Thief star added.

Clarkson then looked at the camera and yelled, “Meghan, get him on the show!” Shortly after the interview aired, the duchess took to her Instagram Story to share a clip of Henry and the Because of You singer's conversation about her.

“Love this so much! Special delivery coming in hot for you two gems! @briantyreehenry & Lizzie Olsen,” Markle wrote over the clip, adding, “Thanks for the love of @aseverofficial and WLM on @netflix.”