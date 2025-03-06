Nora Fatehi surprised after Kelly Clarkson pulls off belly dancing move to Snake. Watch

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi and singer Jason Derulo were the guests on the most recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. There to promote their song Snake, Nora even taught Kelly some belly dance moves to the song on the show. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi hits the dance floor with Dubai Bling's Safa Siddiqui, Loujain Adada, Embraheem Al Samadi, Farhana Bodi) Jason Derulo and Nora Fatehi promoted Snake on The Kelly Clarkson Show.(The Kelly Clarkson Show)

Nora Fatehi teaches Kelly Clarkson how to belly dance

Kelly reminded the audience that the last time Jason was on the show, he had learned how to ‘move like a cat’. The musician reminded her that the video had gone viral, and Kelly reminded him that it was ‘not because of (her)’.

She then asked him about Snake, and Nora revealed that Jason was initially sceptical about doing the belly dancing moves for the music video but that she had built up his confidence. Nora then taught Kelly the move after she joked ‘that’s how (she) looks’ while dancing too.

Shy, Kelly initially protests that she can't dance in the dress she wore to her Church's potluck. But eventually, she pulled off the move, surprising Nora and Jason.

Dancing her heart out with Dubai Bling cast

Recently, Nora also taught the belly dance moves from Snake to Dubai Bling cast members when she attended an event in the UAE. In February, Safa Siddiqui posted a video showing her dancing with Nora and her cast members Loujain Adada, Farhana Bodi, and Embraheem Al Samadi.

The caption of her video reads, “POV: Nora making a whole song about some of the Dubai Bling cast (laughing and snake emojis).” They met at the first birthday party of Indian businessman Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal’s daughter, Isabella Satish Sanpal.

Recent work

In 2024, Nora starred in Crakk, Madgaon Express and Matka. She will soon star in the Hindi film Be Happy, Tamil film Kanchana 4 and the Kannada film KD - The Devil. The trailer of Be Happy, which will be released on Prime Video on March 14 was recently released. Abhishek Bachchan plays a father who asks Nora to teach him to dance to make his daughter happy.