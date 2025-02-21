Nora Fatehi hits the dance floor with Dubai Bling's Safa Siddiqui, Loujain Adada, Embraheem Al Samadi, Farhana Bodi

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi was recently in Dubai for an event the reality show Dubai Bling cast attended. One of the cast members, Safa Siddiqui, posted a video of them dancing to Snake on TikTok and joked about how Nora made a song about ‘some of the Dubai Bling cast’. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora show some sultry dance moves in saree with Jason Derulo. Watch) The video posted by Safa Siddiqui shows Nora Fatehi having a ball with the cast of Dubai Bling.

Nora Fatehi with Dubai Bling cast

Safa posted a video showing her dancing with Nora and her cast members Loujain Adada, Farhana Bodi and Embraheem Al Samadi. The caption of her video reads, “POV: Nora making a whole song about some of the Dubai Bling cast (laughing and snake emojis).”

In the video, Nora holds Safa’s hand and gets her to groove to the number as Ebraheem, Farhana, and Loujain join them. Nora also asks the crowd to join them. Farhana also posted videos of the cast dancing on her Instagram stories.

Nora and the Dubai Bling cast were at the first birthday party of Indian businessman Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal’s daughter, Isabella Satish Sanpal, at Atlantis The Royal, Dubai. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Atif Aslam also performed at the party, which had a Winter Wonderland theme. Loujain, Farhana and Ebraheem also posted videos from the birthday on Instagram.

Recent work

In 2024, Nora starred in Crakk, Madgaon Express and the Telugu film Matka. She will soon star in the Tamil film Kanchana 4 with Raghava Lawrence and the Kannada film KD - The Devil with Dhruva Sarja. She also starred in the music videos Zaalim by Payal Dev and Badshah, Payal by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Paradox, and Aaye Haaye by Karan Aujla and Neha Kakkar, with her latest being Jason Derulo’s Snake.

The Dubai Bling cast returned for a third season on Netflix this January. The bilingual reality show, similar to Bling Empire, delves into the lives of the rich and famous socialites residing in Dubai.