Be Happy trailer: Abhishek Bachchan gets Nora Fatehi to teach him dance to fulfil daughter's dream

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming dance drama film, Be Happy. On Monday, Prime Video treated fans to the heartwarming trailer of the film, giving a glimpse into the journey of a single father who aims to fulfil his daughter's dream. Abhishek Bachchan's stills from his upcoming movie Be Happy.

(Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan reveals if he's in the ‘interval or climax’ of his career: ‘I've been at this for 25 years’)

Be Happy trailer

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, the OTT platform wrote, "Sometimes it takes two to achieve a dream. #BeHappyOnPrime, March 14." The trailer shows Abhishek as a single father whose daughter, played by Inayat Verma, loves dancing. She is invited to participate in a dance reality show in Mumbai by Nora Fatehi. Though Abhishek is initially reluctant to send his daughter to Mumbai, he later agrees. However, a challenge arises when he, a non-dancer, has to perform with his daughter to help her win the competition.

The trailer also offers glimpses of Abhishek and Nora's romance and highlights the emotional bond between a father and daughter. Inayat had previously impressed the audience with her performance as Ranbir Kapoor's niece in the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which turned out to be a box office success.

Fans expressed their excitement after watching the trailer. One of the comments read, "Super excited for this one." Another fan wrote, "I am rooting for them." Another comment read, "I can't take my eyes off you, Noraaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa." Another commented, "@bachchan looking forward. You're the best."

About Be Happy

Produced by Lizelle Remo D’Souza under Remo D’Souza Entertainment Production, the dance drama stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, and Inayat Verma in key roles, alongside Johnny Lever and Harleen Sethi in supporting roles. The film revolves around the journey of a single father and his talented daughter, who aspire to perform on the country's biggest dance reality show. The film is set to release on Prime Video on March 14.

Apart from this, Abhishek is reportedly set to star as an antagonist in King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role alongside Suhana Khan. The film is currently under production, and its release date is yet to be announced.