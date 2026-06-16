Ukrainian woman compares Indian and European cinemas, says 'the contrast is absolutely wild'

A Ukrainian woman living in India has shared her experience of watching films in Indian cinemas and compared it with theatres in Europe. Taking to Instagram, the woman, named Sandra, posted a video of herself holding popcorn while heading to watch a movie. An Ukrainian woman said Indian cinemas felt very different from Europe, from security checks to food options. (Instagram/dra.sandraa)

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The text overlaid on the clip read, “Indian cinema vs European cinema.”

‘Feels almost like an airport’ In the caption, Sandra began by talking about the security checks at cinemas in India. She wrote, “In India, you go through a check that feels almost like an airport. Bags, metal detector, the whole thing. No passport stamp though.”

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Comparing it with Europe, she added that the process there is far more relaxed. “In Europe, it’s much more relaxed, probably because it’s just safer overall, but still, the contrast is wild,” she wrote.

Food options and in-seat service Sandra said that the food options in Indian cinemas stood out the most for her. According to her, cinemas in India offer a proper menu with real food, unlike Europe, where the options are usually limited to popcorn, chips and cola.

“Okay, this one is not even a competition. In India, there is an actual menu, like a real menu with real food. So, if you are hungry, you can actually eat a meal, not just snacks,” she wrote.

She also spoke about trying cheese popcorn in India, calling it “extremely spicy”. However, she added that her favourite cheese popcorn is still the one available in Europe.

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The experience that surprised her the most was being able to order food directly from the seat. “This one blew my mind. In India, you can walk straight into the cinema, sit down, and order food through an app while the movie is already playing. They bring it directly to your seat,” she wrote.

Intermission and subtitles Sandra also pointed out that Indian cinemas have a 15-minute intermission, even for shorter Hollywood films. She said she understood it for long Bollywood films, but was still “processing” why it happens during 90-minute films too.

She also found the audio and subtitle system interesting, saying that Hollywood films in India play in English with English subtitles, while Poland uses Polish subtitles and Ukraine usually has full Ukrainian dubbing.

Watch the clip here: