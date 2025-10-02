'Indian gyms vs European gyms': Ukrainian woman explains what makes Indian gyms better

A Ukrainian woman who has trained in Indian gyms since 2017 has shared four reasons why she thinks European gyms should learn from India. Viktoriia Chakraborty has been working out in Indian gyms since 2017.(@viktoriia.chakraborty/Instagram)

Viktoriia Chakraborty, in an Instagram reel, described how her perspective on fitness changed when she started working out at Indian gyms.

“I’ve been training in Indian gyms since 2017, and honestly, there are things European gyms should learn from India,” the caption of the post reads.

Indian gyms vs European gyms:

In her video, she highlighted affordability. According to Chakraborty, Indian gym memberships are much cheaper than in Europe. Even mid-range gyms provide full facilities at a fraction of the cost.

"You don’t need to spend €50–100 a month like in Europe," she adds.

Second, she praised the community vibe in Indian gyms. People often talk, share tips, and help each other during workouts. Trainers are approachable, and members usually know their names.

Third, she mentioned flexible hours and plans. Many Indian gyms open very early or stay open late. They offer day passes, monthly or quarterly plans, and flexibility for students, travellers, and working professionals.

In Europe, gym memberships are often tied to yearly contracts, which can feel restrictive.

Finally, she pointed out trainer accessibility. In India, trainers often guide members casually, correct their form, and check progress without charging extra.

Check out the video here:

Social media reacts:

Instagram users reacted positively to the video, while some joked that such treatment is only given to girls.

One of the users commented, “The gym trainers only help beautiful ladies. If an uncle goes to ask for help. They will say I am coming in 5 mins, but never come.”

A second user commented, “Gymming in Australia was a completely different experience than in India.”

“All this only if you are a woman. Trainers will drool over you to train. Ask us boys,” another user commented.

Meanwhile, some users also praised Chakraborty for her detailed analysis.