'Life doesn’t change overnight': Ukrainian woman in India opens up about life after marriage

A Ukrainian woman who has been living in India for over eight years recently shared how her life has changed since marrying an Indian man. She posted about the little things that have become a part of her daily life, bringing her joy. From her dressing style to Indian food, Viktoriia Chakraborty detailed the changes in an Instagram post.(@viktoriia.chakraborty/Instagram)

In an Instagram video, Viktoriia Chakraborty showed how embracing Indian customs has brought new joy and a sense of belonging to her daily life.

She is also seen wearing a beautifully red saree and a bindi, pointing out how traditional attire has become a part of her celebrations and routine.

“Little changes after marrying an Indian man,” the caption of the post reads.

3 small changes:

According to the post, Chakraborty has gradually adapted Indian customs into her everyday life, from wearing sarees at weddings to enjoying traditional food with her hands.

"Eating traditional food with hands feels so natural now (and yes, it really tastes better that way)" she wrote.

She also mentioned that festivals, with their vibrant colours and lights, have become special occasions that make her feel at home.

“Life doesn’t change overnight, but these small things add so much joy and belonging,” she further added.

Check out the video here:

Internet reacts to her journey:

Chakraborty’s journey has struck a chord online, with many praising her for embracing Indian culture so wholeheartedly.

Instagram users commented on how inspiring it is to see someone from a different country celebrate traditions, from sarees to festivals, with such enthusiasm.

One of the users, Nikhil Goyal, commented, “The most important thing is that you are happy.”

A second user commented, “After marriage, you look like a real Queen in a saree.”

“We’re very happy to learn that you have adopted this and are enjoying it too,” another user commented.

Several users commented that her journey highlights the beauty of small, everyday changes and how they can make a foreign country feel like home.