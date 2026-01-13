Street food to hospitality: Foreign woman lists 5 things India does better than France

A foreign woman living in India has gone viral on social media after listing 5 things she believes India does better than France. The post sparked an outpouring of positive reactions. (Instagram/@freldaway)

In an Instagram post, titled “Things India does better than France”, a user named Freldaway reflected on everyday aspects of Indian life she has come to admire since moving to India for work.

Calling herself “a French girl who’s moved to India for work,” Freldaway began by praising India’s street food scene. She highlighted the wide variety of tasty and affordable options available almost everywhere. “So many tasty, varied and affordable options, readily available everywhere you go! you don’t just get food, but usually you also get a little chat with the uncles and a read of the local newspapers,” she wrote.

She also expressed her love for Indian jewellery, celebrating its bold, colourful and maximalist style. “I am all for indian jewellery maximalism! like hell yeah let’s stack jhumkas, bangles, rings and necklaces like there is no tomorrow!!! they are just so colourful and fashionable - OBSESSED,” she said.

Another point on her list was India’s night buses and trains. Comparing them to long-distance travel options in France, she said India’s sleeper AC buses and trains were far more comfortable. She also encouraged travellers to avoid flying when possible and instead explore the country by road or rail to enjoy scenic landscapes from the comfort of a bed.

Further, Freldaway praised Indian hair care. “From the genetics to hair oiling and protective hairstyles, everyone and their mother could be on a shampoo commercial!!! my thin ass french hair is quacking,” she wrote.

Rounding off her list was hospitality, which she described as deeply impressive. From being invited into homes to cultural exchanges and receiving food as gifts, she said she consistently felt welcomed in India. She added that she wished France was as kind and open-hearted towards foreigners.