‘People aren’t over-friendly but they are kind’: Woman reflects on completing 1 year in Bengaluru

A woman living in Bengaluru recently shared her reflections on completing one year in the city, describing how the experience reshaped her perception of life, people and community.

Taking to Instagram, the woman named Atya posted a video in which she spoke candidly about her journey and the impressions she gathered after spending a year in the Karnataka capital.

In the video, she said, "I completed my one year in Bengaluru this month and I have feelings. Everyone talks about the weather, daily blossoms and tea here, but Bengaluru has much more than that. I moved here without finding a single word of Kannada and I am just fine."

She further reflected on the social culture of the city, explaining that Bengaluru residents may not appear overly friendly at first, but they respect personal boundaries and coexist peacefully.

"People aren't over-friendly, but if you understand the concept of peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and boundaries, they are the kindest, most unbothered people you'll ever meet. No drama and actually very low stress," she said.

The woman also spoke about the lifestyle she observed in the city, noting how health consciousness and ambition seem to coexist naturally among residents.

"People are largely more health-conscious. You find people drinking green tea at chai ki tapri. I think this is the only city where ambition and self-expression exists. There's a community for everything. You just have to show up once and you are the person with hundred hobbies and passions," she added.

Highlighting Bengaluru’s food culture, she said that local street food is both affordable and comparatively healthier. "From masala Dosa to puri idli, street food is just healthier and cheaper. And yes, you get the best ghee roast here."

She also noted how the city encourages personal freedom. "No one judges you here or asks you weird personal questions. And when you're not scared of opinions, you let your true self out. Your speak freely, create freely and character building happens after this fixes distorted self-perception."

