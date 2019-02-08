Tamil version of Arjun Reddy to be reshot, makers unhappy with director Bala’s film

Varmaa, the Tamil remake of 2017’s hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, will be reshot. With the film for due for release in March, its makers on Thursday announced that they have decided to re-shoot the entire project due to creative and other differences.

An official statement released by the makers said, “E4 Entertainment has engaged B studios to recreate the Tamil version of Arjun Reddy, on a first copy basis, on the latter’s insistence. We at E4 Entertainment are not happy with the final version handed over to us and due to various creative and other differences, we have decided not to release this version.”

Also read | Varma trailer: Dhruv Vikram debuts in Arjun Reddy remake. Can he make it his own?

Varma first look: Vikram’s son Dhruv in a poster of the said film.

Varmaa marks the debut of actor Vikram’s son Dhruv who will reprise Vijay Devarakonda’s role from the original. National award-winning filmmaker Bala, known for helming projects such as Sethu and Pithamagan, had been roped in to direct the remake.

The makers plan to start the shoot afresh with a new cast and crew including the director. While Dhruv will be retained to play the titular character, the rest of the team will be hired again. “We will start afresh, and shoot a new Tamil version of Arjun Reddy with Dhruv as the main lead by staying true to the soul and the intention of the original. Official announcements regarding the cast and crew including director will be made shortly,” continued the statement.

The statement added that Bala’s version of the film strayed from the original. “Despite unfortunate turn of events which has cost us heavily, our love for wanting to see this cult film in Tamil has not diminished in any way. We will therefore work tirelessly as a new united team towards June 2019 release.”

Just a few days ago, Sakthi Film Factory had bought the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of the film. Varmaa also stars Megha Choudhary in the role played by Shalini Pandey.

The teaser of Varmaa was released in a grand event in Chennai last September. The occasion was also used to launch Dhruv. At the event, Vikram’s son had said that he agreed to do the project because of Bala. Had the director not come forward to direct the remake, he wouldn’t have done it.

“I was studying in the US when this offer came along. Honestly, I didn’t want to leave everything and come shoot this project. I told dad that I’d only do this film if Bala mama would direct it. I grew up watching films of my dad and Bala mama. It was Bala mama who gave my dad life in Sethu. It’s him again who gave me a new lease of life via Varma,” Dhruva said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 13:19 IST