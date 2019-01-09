Varma trailer: Dhruv Vikram debuts in Arjun Reddy remake. Can he make it his own?

Actor Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram’s debut film’s trailer was released on Wednesday. Varma is the Tamil remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy and judging from the trailer, it looks like Varma may be a scene-by-scene remake of the original. While Dhruv looks natural in the portion that features him as a college student, the parts that are more serious and intense, may not work as well as they did for Vijay Devarakonda.

The role originally played by Shalini Pandey in the Telugu version is portrayed by Megha in Tamil. Her character looks a lot more fragile than originally perceived.

Raiza Wilson will be seen in another memorable role from the looks of the trailer. She will play an actor in the film, who is seduced by Dhruv’s character. One of the memorable supporting characters in the film is played by Rahul Ramakrishna. His character in Tamil may not be as strong as there is no hint of the same in the trailer.

Directed by Bala, Varma is produced by Mukesh Mehta under E4E Entertainment. The film is slated to release in February 2019. The music for the film is composed by Radhan while the cinematography is by M Sukumar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 19:13 IST