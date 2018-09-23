Varma teaser: Dhruva Vikram is on a self destructive path in this Arjun Reddy remake

Telugu film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey, turned out to be a sleeper hit of 2017. The film not only won over audience, it was appreciated by critics as well. No wonder, the film is getting remade in Tamil as well as in Hindi (with Shahid Kapoor reprising Vijay’s role).

The teaser of the Tamil remake called Varma, was unveiled on Sunday. Starring Dhruv Vikram and Megha Chowdhury in the lead roles, it follows the same path as Arjun Reddy. Even the look and feel of the film seems similar.

The teaser opens with Dhruv’s closeup, sporting a pair of fancy sun glasses and smoking a cigarette. Soon, we see the bike-riding medical student spotting Megha’s character and it is evident that he is smitten. Later, his anger issues surface; we see him chasing his domestic help and getting into fist fights with someone else (his face is battered with blood too). Next, we see him inside a hospital’s operation theatre, his passionate moments with girlfriend, altercations with her too (he even slaps her) to his drug addiction and one-night stands.

Arjun Reddy is a story of a bright medical student with massive anger management issues. High strung and passionate, he develops intimate relationship with a fellow student, who is forced into marriage with someone else by her family. Angered with the sudden turn of events, he goes on a self destruct mode, getting into drugs and casual relationships. Yet another change of circumstances brings him face to face with his ex-girlfriend, now pregnant. She reveals to him that her marriage broke up within days and that she is pregnant with his child. Soon they unite and he lets go of his destructive habits.

While the Telugu film was directed by Sandeep Vanga, Bala is helming the Tamil version.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 14:24 IST