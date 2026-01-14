Lokah, Dhurandhar, Bison Kaalamaadan make it to top 10 action films of 2025 by Letterboxd; beat Avatar Fire and Ash

Letterboxd, the social cataloguing service for films, has unveiled its 2025 year in review. The website has published several lists of the best-rated films of 2025 on the platform, differentiated by genres and categories. And highlighting a red-letter year for Indian films, many desi titles have made it to the various top 10 lists and the overall top 50. It’s the list of the top 10 action films that has seen the highest concentration of Indian films, with Dhurandhar, Lokah Chapter 1, and Bison leading the charge. Bison, Dhurandhar, Lokah were in the top 10 action films of 2025, collated by Letterboxd.

Three Indian films in top 10 action films Letterboxd shared top 10 lists of films of 2025, based on genres like action/adventure, romance, thriller, drama, and horror, to name a few. In the list of the highest-rated action/adventure films of 2025, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another topped. Other usual suspects in the top 10 include Sinners, Superman, F1, and How To Drain Your Dragon.

However, the highlight for Indian film buffs is the presence of three Indian films. Bison Kaalamaadan, stylised simply as Bison, is at number 5, ahead of Brad Pitt’s F1. The two are then followed by two other action blockbusters of the year: the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, Lokah Chapter 1, and Ranveer Singh’s all-time grossing Bollywood actioner, Dhurandhar. The three Indian films have notably beaten James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, which finds itself in the 9th spot.