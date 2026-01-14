Lokah, Dhurandhar, Bison Kaalamaadan make it to top 10 action films of 2025 by Letterboxd; beat Avatar Fire and Ash
Letterboxd's list of top 10 action films of 2025 featured some usual suspects, and three of the best Indian films made through the year.
Letterboxd, the social cataloguing service for films, has unveiled its 2025 year in review. The website has published several lists of the best-rated films of 2025 on the platform, differentiated by genres and categories. And highlighting a red-letter year for Indian films, many desi titles have made it to the various top 10 lists and the overall top 50. It’s the list of the top 10 action films that has seen the highest concentration of Indian films, with Dhurandhar, Lokah Chapter 1, and Bison leading the charge.
Three Indian films in top 10 action films
Letterboxd shared top 10 lists of films of 2025, based on genres like action/adventure, romance, thriller, drama, and horror, to name a few. In the list of the highest-rated action/adventure films of 2025, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another topped. Other usual suspects in the top 10 include Sinners, Superman, F1, and How To Drain Your Dragon.
However, the highlight for Indian film buffs is the presence of three Indian films. Bison Kaalamaadan, stylised simply as Bison, is at number 5, ahead of Brad Pitt’s F1. The two are then followed by two other action blockbusters of the year: the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, Lokah Chapter 1, and Ranveer Singh’s all-time grossing Bollywood actioner, Dhurandhar. The three Indian films have notably beaten James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, which finds itself in the 9th spot.
About the films
Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Bison stars Dhruv Vikram, Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, and Azhagam Perumal. A critical and commercial success, the sports drama grossed ₹63 crore worldwide. Lokah Chapter 1, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, was an even bigger success. The Dominic Arun film set up the Lokah universe and was noted for blending sci-fi with Indian folklore. The film grossed over ₹300 crore, becoming the first Malayalam film to do so.
Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has also broken box office records during its run to ₹1300 crore. It is the 4th-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. A sequel - Dhurandhar Part 2 - will release in March.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.