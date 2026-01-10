Kalyani Priyadarshan on Bollywood offers: Good stories have always found me, whatever the language is
Amid reports of her Bollywood debut happening with Ranveer Singh-starrer Pralay, Kalyani Priyadarshan talks about Bollywood offers coming her way post Lokah
Recently reports emerged that actor Kalyani Priyadarshan, who predominantly works in Malayalam films, might be making her Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh-starrer Pralay. The actor gave one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films last year with Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which also was the first Indian female superhero film.
While there is no confirmation on these recent reports, Kalyani Priyadarshan does share that good scripts have “always found me” irrespective of language. “I don't know how to explain this, but good stories have always found me, whatever the language is. I've always said that I'm a very greedy actor when it comes to scripts. If there's a good script, whichever language it is in, whether it's Marathi, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam, I want it. Obviously, I'm one person and I can't shoot 10 movies at the same time and there are 100 great scripts out there. But this is where I'm at,” she says.
The actor adds, “If you ask me about Hindi, I would love to do Hindi films as well, but it's all for me about the script and about telling good stories. I've never looked at language as a barrier, especially when it comes to films and storytelling. I've always believed that the one thing that's very universal is emotion. That's why now there is such a thing as pan-Indian films. You can see people from all languages watching different language films because your emotions still translate even if the words don't.”
But have the offers from Hindi become more after Lokah’s success? “I can’t say if it's increased or decreased, but it's always been there. The only thing is I'm one person, and I like giving my time to a film wholeheartedly. That’s what happened with Lokah too as I did nothing else when I was working on that film. Because of that I can't say yes to every good script that comes my way,” she responds.
Ask her about an update on the Lokah superhero universe and Kalyani shares, “We always knew how the film series ends and the general structure to how to get there. Last I heard, Dominic had started writing the script and he had the first couple of scenes sort of sketched out. And it's funny because almost every week, we call him up asking what’s happening.”