Kalyani Priyadarshan on Bollywood offers: Good stories have always found me, whatever the language is

Recently reports emerged that actor Kalyani Priyadarshan , who predominantly works in Malayalam films, might be making her Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh -starrer Pralay. The actor gave one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films last year with Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra , which also was the first Indian female superhero film.

While there is no confirmation on these recent reports, Kalyani Priyadarshan does share that good scripts have “always found me” irrespective of language. “I don't know how to explain this, but good stories have always found me, whatever the language is. I've always said that I'm a very greedy actor when it comes to scripts. If there's a good script, whichever language it is in, whether it's Marathi, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam, I want it. Obviously, I'm one person and I can't shoot 10 movies at the same time and there are 100 great scripts out there. But this is where I'm at,” she says.

The actor adds, “If you ask me about Hindi, I would love to do Hindi films as well, but it's all for me about the script and about telling good stories. I've never looked at language as a barrier, especially when it comes to films and storytelling. I've always believed that the one thing that's very universal is emotion. That's why now there is such a thing as pan-Indian films. You can see people from all languages watching different language films because your emotions still translate even if the words don't.”