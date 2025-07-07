Sooraj Pancholi says stars' image, perception can be 'managed by the amount you have in bank': Everybody is doing it

Even though he has done just four films as an actor and two as an assistant director, Sooraj Pancholi has been around for a while, almost 15 years. He has seen it change from a close-knit filmdom to a corporate industry. In a chat with HT, the actor reflects on these changes, and how social media has affected stardom. Sooraj Pancholi was most recently seen in Kesari Veer.

On social media

He calls himself a reclusive social media user, something unusual for an actor of his generation. "If it was up to me, I wouldn't have social media. There are so many actors who do not have social media, and I am so jealous of them," says Sooraj with a laugh. But he agrees that it is a great tool to shape perception about yourself. "Everything can be managed by the amount you have in your bank, at least your visibility can be, and sometimes even your perception," he says, adding, "Everybody is doing it."

Sooraj adds that he appreciates how young actors use social media and PR to their advantage. "They are very smart. I wish I thought like that. People like me do can d damage control, but that's about it. As for perception about me, pehle kaam to karoon (first let me do some work)," he shares.

On the dying superstardom

It has often been debated that the proliferation of social media has killed the superstar culture in cinema, since there is no mystery or intrigue left. Sooraj agrees. "There are people as hardworking as the superstars. But, social media has made everything so available now. Agar yeh nahi hota, people would have still been superstars. Mystery nahin hai ab (If this wasn't there, people would still be superstars. There is no mystery now). And there is nothing without it," he says.

Giving one of his many food-based metaphors, the actor adds, "Everything is too available. Pehle biryani sirf Eid pe milti thi (Earlier you used to get biryani only on Eid). Now, Zomato and Swiggy have made it a 20-minute thing. We don't want it even though it's available."

Sooraj was most recently seen in Kesari Veer, a period drama that did not fare well at the box office.