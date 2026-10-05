The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has appealed to the organisers of Navratri garba events to ensure that all performers, including dancers, musicians and singers, belong to the Hindu community. Only Hindus should perform at Navratri Garba events: VHP

Addressing the media in Prayagraj on Sunday, VHP Kashi Prant secretary Raj Narayan said that Sanatan festivals should be celebrated only with those who observe them with religious devotion. He further urged society to be mindful of its cultural and economic interactions during festivals, keeping this sentiment in mind.

Narayan announced that the organisation would launch a series of initiatives during the birth centenary year of former international working president Ashok Singhal, with a focus on service, social harmony and Hindu empowerment.

A cultural awareness seminar is scheduled for 4:30 pm on Tuesday at the AMS auditorium. The event is expected to be attended by VHP central vice-president Champat Rai, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and several prominent seers. Throughout the year, the organisation plans to hold discussions and public meetings, while promoting swadeshi, cow protection and women’s empowerment during the Sharadiya Navratri festival. Additionally, the VHP intends to expand its service activities in identified settlements across the Kashi region.

VHP to pursue Kashi, Mathura ‘liberation’

The VHP leader said that following the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the organisation hoped to take forward Ashok Singhal’s resolve concerning Kashi and Mathura. Narayan further said the organisation would work to curb illegal religious conversions in the Kashi region, promote ghar wapsi, disseminate knowledge of the Vedas and seek to free temples from government control.

Addressing a query regarding the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Narayan remarked, “Had Ashok Singhal been present, perhaps such an incident would not have occurred.” He added that such incidents can happen anywhere and noted that legal action is underway.