Saudi confirms first death amid Houthi conflict, intercepts drone in Taif

Saudi Arabia's civil defence has confirmed the first death amid the escalating conflict with the Yemeni militant group, the Houthis. In a statement on Thursday, the Saudi agency said the fallen shrapnel from a drone interception has resulted in the death of the Yemeni national. This handout picture reportedly shows burning military vehicles that the Houthis targeted in al-Jawf. (AFP/Representational ) A spokesperson for the civil defence agency said the interception of the drone and its fallen fragments resulted in the death of a resident of Yemeni nationality. The agency added that a female citizen and Pakistani national were injured due to the fallen fragments of the drone, both in critical condition. “Material damage to a number of buildings, and vehicles was also caused due to the interception,” the agency added.

The Houthis have not claimed any attacks on Saudi cities on Thursday, but have announced military operations in southern Saudi areas.

Deep Dive What caused the recent death in Saudi Arabia related to the Houthi conflict? How have the Houthis escalated their attacks against Saudi Arabia recently? What measures is Saudi Arabia taking to protect against Houthi drone threats?

This incident comes a day after Riyadh accused the Houthis of launching a "cowardly" attack targeting Islam's holy city of Mecca, a claim the group has denied. Also Read | Iran-backed Houthis claim they shot down Saudi's F-15 jet with 'locally manufactured missile'; release video 5 killed in Yemen as conflict escalates Meanwhile, in Yemen, at least five people have been killed as the Houthis and Saudi Arabia trade strikes. On Thursday, the Houthis said that "Saudi enemy warplanes targeted three telecommunications towers" in Taiz province, killing one civilian and injuring others in strikes on the town of Abs, Almasirah television said. The militant group also added that three children were killed and several Yemeni nationals were injured in attacks by “Saudi-backed mercenaries.”