Who was Daniel Robbins? Georgia man allegedly kills GF, then dies of heart attack while dumping body in Alabama woods
Daniel Robbins, 44, was accused of strangling Jessica Folds, 47, to death in Alabama. He died of a heart attack while dumping her body.
A Georgia man who allegedly killed a woman died of a heart attack while dumbing the victim’s body. Daniel Robbins, 44, was accused of strangling Jessica Folds, 47, to death in Alabama, authorities said, per the New York Post.
Folds was Robbins’ girlfriend, The Guardian reported. Robbins’ body was found next to that of Folds on June 10 in Chambers County, Alabama, about 125 miles from his home in Macon, Georgia.
The investigation and autopsy showed that “the female victim was strangled, and it appears the male was attempting to dispose of the body in a remote location,” District Attorney Mike Segrest told Al.com.
“He died of a heart attack while doing it,” Segrest said. “Their bodies were right there together.”
Who was Daniel Robbins?
In an obituary, Robbins was called “a country boy who loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing and had a deep passion for racing.” He had a daughter, whose age remains unknown.
Folds’ murder was reportedly the result of a domestic dispute. It is unclear where the strangulation took place.
Also Read | Who was Sarah Carroll? Michigan college student, 20, shot dead by ex in murder-suicide after he stalked her for months
The bodies were found a few miles from where Folds lived, per the New York Post. Police found the two bodies after they were called when a passerby noticed Robbins’ pickup truck parked on a dirt road near County Road 86. The truck was running with the driver’s side door open, and there were drag marks in the dirt from the truck’s tailgate.
Deputies found the bodies in a nearby wooded area. The bodies were then brought to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
Folds is the mother of three adult sons. She was described in her obituary as someone who “touched the lives of many with her heart of gold, deep love for everyone, and a smile that brightened the world.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More