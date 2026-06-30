A Georgia man who allegedly killed a woman died of a heart attack while dumbing the victim’s body. Daniel Robbins, 44, was accused of strangling Jessica Folds, 47, to death in Alabama, authorities said, per the New York Post. Who was Daniel Robbins? Georgia man allegedly kills GF, then dies of heart attack while dumping body in Alabama woods (Aarons Bessemer-Birmingham Mortuary SVC, Jessica Folds/Facebook)

Folds was Robbins’ girlfriend, The Guardian reported. Robbins’ body was found next to that of Folds on June 10 in Chambers County, Alabama, about 125 miles from his home in Macon, Georgia.

The investigation and autopsy showed that “the female victim was strangled, and it appears the male was attempting to dispose of the body in a remote location,” District Attorney Mike Segrest told Al.com.

“He died of a heart attack while doing it,” Segrest said. “Their bodies were right there together.”

Who was Daniel Robbins? In an obituary, Robbins was called “a country boy who loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing and had a deep passion for racing.” He had a daughter, whose age remains unknown.

Folds’ murder was reportedly the result of a domestic dispute. It is unclear where the strangulation took place.

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The bodies were found a few miles from where Folds lived, per the New York Post. Police found the two bodies after they were called when a passerby noticed Robbins’ pickup truck parked on a dirt road near County Road 86. The truck was running with the driver’s side door open, and there were drag marks in the dirt from the truck’s tailgate.

Deputies found the bodies in a nearby wooded area. The bodies were then brought to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

Folds is the mother of three adult sons. She was described in her obituary as someone who “touched the lives of many with her heart of gold, deep love for everyone, and a smile that brightened the world.”