Hinesville GA Wawa shooting update: Shots reportedly fired at Veterans Parkway; scary videos Georgia man injured

A shooting reportedly took place at the Wawa on 721 Veterans Parkway, Hinesville, in Georgia, on Friday. As per reports, a man was wounded in the shooting, though the Hinesville Police Department is yet to officially confirm the incident. A shooting was reported at the Wawa in Hinesville, Georgia. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Reports from local news outlets indicated that the Liberty County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call about the shooting at the convenience store. A local news outlet reported that the person had been shot in the neck and emergency crews responding to the scene found the victim with a ‘serious gunshot wound’.

“A medical helicopter was requested, and the victim was flown to Savannah for treatment. The person believed to be involved in the shooting remained on scene and was detained by Hinesville Police,” the report further added. However, there's no update on the reported shooting from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office yet either.

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Another local outlet reported the cops are ‘investigating an aggravated assault incident involving a shooting.’ The report added “Officers are actively processing the scene, and portions of the area may remain restricted while investigators work. The public is asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to allow emergency personnel and investigators to safely conduct their work.” A photo from the scene of the shooting was shared as well.