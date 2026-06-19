Kohen Wiley shooting: Who's Hunter Foster? 5 things on Senatobia Police Department officer who fatally shot one-year-old

This information was visible on the Google search page as a preview to Foster's LinkedIn profile . A screenshot of the same has been attached below.

While the name of the officer had not been released publicly, Action News 5 reported the cop to be Hunter Foster, based on officer-involved shooting records. Here's all you need to know about Hunter Foster.

The incident took place on June 14 after an officer mistakenly fired at the vehicle when cops were responding to a shooting at a Walmart there. The incident caused massive outrage in the community and the Senatobia Police Department has come under fire. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is probing the case, given an officer was involved.

Hunter Foster has been identified as the Senatobia Police Department officer who was involved in the fatal shooting of one-year-old Kohen Wiley in Senatobia, Mississippi .

Prior to this, Marquell Bridges, who Associated Press identified as a ‘community advocate who is helping the family’ also identified Foster as the shooter.

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“Hunter Foster, the officer who shot and killed 1-year-old Kohen Kartier Wiley, had a complaint filed against him by a fellow police officer a couple of days before shooting and killing 1 year old Kohen Wiley for using racial slurs in the police precinct,” Bridges wrote on Facebook.

Foster has been put on leave as outrage over the case grows. Action News 5 noted that the incident report from the MBI was so heavily redacted that the document alone was not enough to confirm Foster's involvement in the shooting. However, past records and locals' accounts have identified Foster as the shooter.