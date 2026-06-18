LAPD dog shooting: GoFundMe for Jameson raises whopping amount, surpasses target, ‘Hit astronomical numbers’

A GoFundMe for Jameson, a dog killed by LAPD officers at a Canoga Park apartment complex on June 13, has raised a whopping $182,931 (at the time of writing this article) of $10K, surprising the pooch’s owner. LAPD dog shooting: Jameson's GoFundMe raises whopping amount, surpasses target (GoFundMe)

“Initially we only asked for $10K, but the donations hit astronomical numbers. We did not anticipate any of this,” Jameson’s owner, Marie Marseille, told HindustanTimes.com

Jameson was shot dead while cops responded to a report of a woman screaming at their house. However, the screaming did not come from any kind of danger, but instead from excitement over the New York Knicks’ victory in the 2026 NBA Finals.

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The GoFundMe for Jameson, titled ‘Justice for Jameson,’ reads, “On June 13th, 2026, 10 minutes after celebrating the Knicks championship win, our dog was fatally shot right outside our home. Jameson was 2 years old, and he was taken from us too soon. Anyone who’s met Jameson would tell you he is the sweetest boy in the world. Please help us raise money to get Justice for Jameson and any cremation fees.”

On being asked what her idea of justice for her dog is, Marie told HIndustanTimes.com, “Justice for Jameson means accountability. It means ensuring that no other family has to experience this kind of heartbreak and trauma.”

What happened to Jameson? Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the complex and spoke to Marie, asking her to secure the dog. When she re-opened the door after momentarily closing it, the 2 1⁄2-year-old Golden Saint Bernard Doodle stepped out of the apartment unit. Police claimed that the dog charged at an officer, which prompted them to shoot.

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In a conversation with HindustanTimes.com, Marie said, “I don't remember him barking. I truly don't. Jameson doesn't bark when someone rings or knocks on our door. Everything happened within seconds. I was home alone with Jameson and my two cats when I answered the door for officers responding to a noise complaint. Jameson slipped out between my legs, and seconds later, he was gone.”

"In a matter of seconds, my life changed forever,” the heartbroken dog mom added.