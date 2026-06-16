Barron Trump's grown-up new look steals spotlight at father's White House UFC birthday event

Barron Trump's noticeably different appearance at his father's 80th birthday UFC event on the White House lawn has sent social media into a frenzy. Barron Trump's appearance at the White House UFC event prompted a wave of reactions online. (REUTERS)

Barron who is 20, has made one of his rare public appearances at the UFC Freedom 250 event on Sunday and his changed appearances quicky went viral.

The NYU student was seen sitting behind his parents, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania, wearing a suit without a tie and sporting a longer, more tousled hairstyle that looked noticeably different from his usual polished look.

Additionally, the White House pool reporter noted that Barron took his hosting duties seriously, greeting many supporters who approached the President during the event, according to Irish Star.

Social media reactions Some users also drew comparisons to his father. "Barron Trump became a MAN. He looks exactly like young @realDonaldTrump," one user said on X.

While another wrote, “Y'all watching another Donald Trump emerge right before our eyes in the same timeline is actually insane.”

One user wrote, while another quipped, “He was never up. How can you have a chubby face at 6'8.”

One user defended him, writing, “He watches his father get death threats every day. I watched him get shot during an assassination attempt. What do you think he's gonna look happy that his father's president? That his father is constantly in danger from lunatic maniacal leftists?”