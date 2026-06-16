Pat Sajak life update: What the retired Wheel of Fortune host revealed after months of silence

Pat Sajak is proving retirement suits him well. The former Wheel of Fortune host recently resurfaced online with a humorous video that delighted longtime fans. Pat Sajak returned to social media on June 14 with a hilarious retirement update.

The Video that has everyone talking Former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak broke three months of social media silence on Sunday, June 14, returning to X with a funny life update for his fans.

In the video, Sajak is seen wearing a striped shirt, cream pants and sunglasses, standing in a palm-tree-filled garden with the ocean visible in the background. “Hi, I know many of you have been wondering and asking how I've been doing,” he says. “And I'm enjoying life!”

He then deadpans: “I've moved here to Montana, and everything is going just great. So, I just want to say hello, now, if you excuse me, I have some cattle to attend to” at which point a cow is heard mooing in the background.

The video quickly went viral, racking up over 1.2 million views, per Parade. Fans flooded the comments with warm reactions.

“Enjoy life Pat! You've worked long enough!," one user wrote.

Another user wrote, “We miss you Pat! Well deserved retirement!”

While one user wrote, “This video underscores your signature dry wit. Enjoy your well-deserved retirement.”