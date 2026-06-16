Is Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn dating Sarah Pidgeon? Actor spotted locking lips with Love Story actress in NYC

Joe Alwyn who is 35 and Love Story actress Sarah Pidgeon who is 29, were photographed kissing in New York City on Saturday, June 13, according to People . The pair were dressed casually in jeans and T-shirts and Pidgeon was seen walking with her arm around the Hamnet actor's shoulders at one point.

Fresh romance rumors are swirling around Joe Alwyn after Taylor Swift 's former boyfriend was photographed kissing actress Sarah Pidgeon on a night out in New York City.

The outing marked the first time the two had been publicly spotted together but it came after gossip account Deux Moi had already reported multiple sightings of the actors together in Brooklyn the previous week.

According to a Deux Moi source, the pair shared a lengthy three-hour dinner at Roman's in Fort Greene on June 13, with the insider noting they “lingered long after most diners would have called it a night." The source added that the two waited out the storm on a nearby stoop before heading back inside to continue their dinner. A day later, on June 14, they were photographed strolling through the same Brooklyn neighborhood, per a separate Deux Moi tip.

However, both of them are very private about their relationship for now and nothing in official.

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Who is Sarah Pidgeon? Pidgeon has had a breakout year thanks to her critically acclaimed performance in FX's limited series Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette, in which she plays Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

She has never publicly spoken about her dating life, though she was previously rumored to be dating Spacey Jane frontman Caleb Harper, per People.

Alwyn is the first person she has been publicly linked to following her rise to fame.

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Joe Alwyn after Taylor Swift Alwyn was most famously in a relationship with Taylor Swift for over six years before the two split in April 2023. Sources told People at the time that the breakup was “not dramatic” and that the pair had simply “grown apart.” “Taylor didn't see them working out in the long run,” one source said. “They are friendly. She doesn't have anything bad to say about Joe.”

According to People, By April 2024, sources said that Alwyn had fully moved on and was “dating and happy.” “He's a great guy and not into drama in any way,” the source said. “He was in love with her, and it just didn't work out.”

Alwyn himself broke his silence on the split in June 2024, telling The Sunday Times Style: “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate.”

Swift has moved on as well, as she is now engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.