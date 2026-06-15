Is Nate Bargatze MAGA supporter? Comedian's cameo at Trump's 80th birthday party raises questions

Bargatze largely flew under the radar at the glitzy White House event on Sunday until Cheryl Hines, wife of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr uploaded a photo to her Instagram story featuring herself, Bargatze, and Kennedy, with Vice President JD Vance visible in the background.

Nate Bargatze, America's best-selling stand-up comedian, was spotted at Donald Trump 's 80th birthday UFC fight at the White House but the famously apolitical comic stayed completely silent about it.

Also Read: Why did Oliver Tree and Melanie Martinez break up? Singer's dating history in focus after Rio helicopter crash

The two-time Saturday Night Live host, who fronted the show in October 2023 and again in October 2024 posted nothing to his 3.1 million Instagram followers about the appearance and stayed equally quiet on X.

The event itself drew over 4,000 attendees to a seven-fight card set up on the White House South Lawn. Among those present were members of Trump's family, VP Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Kennedy and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Another notable guest was 58-year-old “DoorDash grandma” Sharon Simmons, who made headlines in April after delivering a McDonald's meal to Trump at the White House in a PR stunt, per Daily Beast.

Also Read: US-Iran peace deal finalized: What both sides agreed to; What remains unresolved; Details

Why Bargatze's political silence stands out For Bargatze, the silence was in keeping with a carefully maintained brand. The Nashville-born comedian has long made political neutrality a defining feature of his act, saying he avoids political material because there are already enough people covering it on television and late-night shows and that he hopes to be “people's break.”

Before his SNL appearances, he told writers, “I'm not going to curse and I'm not going to be political,” calling that self-imposed rule something that “gives people direction,” per Wonderwall.

He his Widely described as the highest-grossing comedian in the country in 2024, and has also tied his commitment to clean comedy to his Christian faith. Speaking with CBS News, he said, "You feel like you're being asked to do this and the career that I have. And so, you just got to trust that your path is going to be the path."

His attendance comes at an already turbulent moment, Bargatze is currently facing a wave of negative reviews for his new film The Breadwinner. The Guardian called it an “unconvincing bid for movie stardom in a largely unfunny and old-fashioned feature-length sitcom episode.”

The invite-only event also drew attention for who was not there. Many celebrities who reportedly received invitations declined to attend, and several seats near the Octagon appeared empty by fight time, with the Ellipse looking lightly attended, according to Wonderwall.