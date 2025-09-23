Who is Brilyn Hollyhand? 19-year-old conservative dubbed Charlie Kirk’s heir vows to get 'louder’ amid threats

Brilyn Hollyhand, a 19-year-old conservative often referred to as the “internet's youngest voice of reason," has emerged as a prominent protege of the late Charlie Kirk, as reported by The New York Post. He first connected with the Turning Point USA founder for an interview when he was a fourth grader in 2018 and looked up to him as a mentor. Despite a surge in death threats recently, Hollyhand has vowed to be “louder” and “bolder” in carrying on his idol's legacy. Brilyn Hollyhand has become a leading conservative voice and protege of Charlie Kirk.(Instagram/@brilynhollyhand)

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel’s cousin says ‘couple bombshells’ remain after show pulled over controversial Charlie Kirk remarks

Meet 19-year-old Brilyn Hollyhand

Since he landed an interview with Kirk, Hollyhand has amassed nearly half a million followers on social media. Often described as Kirk's heir, the 19-year-old has been rallying young conservatives with a Kirk-inspired approach. On Monday, he told The Post that while he could never emulate Kirk, he would “do what the Lord has given me the opportunity to do.”

He continued, “Charlie has very huge shoes to fill. Not just because he was a man with a large shoe size but because, like, legitimately, nobody can replace him,” adding that his “goal is not to be Charlie, it’s to be Brilyn and do what the Lord has given me the opportunity to do.”

His journey began when he was just 11 years old and launched his podcast, but struggled to attract guests. However, that changed after he scored Kirk's interview and later founded The Truth Gazette, a conservative political website. He quickly gained attention for his articulate and fearless commentary. Hollyhand told the news outlet, “He didn’t need to go on the Brilyn Hollyhand show with a fourth grader, but he did and he gave me that opportunity.”

The college freshman who was named co-chair of the Republican National Committee’s Youth Advisory Council in 2023 is ready to launch his own national speaking tour. The 10-stop One Conversation at a Time Tour, sponsored by Turning Point USA, will begin this Thursday at the University of Arkansas.

Hollyhand reveals an increase in threats

He acknowledged the fact that threats have tripled against him following Kirk's assassination. He told The Post, “My threat level has tripled. I’ve got a security team now,” noting that he his escorted to his classes at Auburn University in Alabama in the company of campus security.

Hollyhand revealed that those close to him have advised him not to begin his tour now, but the 19-year-old is adamant about carrying forward Kirk's legacy. He said, “That’s what they want. The coward who assassinated my friend wanted to shut my generation up and instead he woke us up.”

He explained, “I feel like this is a time where we have to get louder, we have to get bolder, we have to get more courageous, because that’s the life that Charlie loves. And so we can’t cower, we can’t be silent, we have to go to these campuses now, more than ever before".

The 19-year-old added, "He lived and died for that and that’s why I kind of feel this calling to keep doing that.”