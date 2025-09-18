Watch: Jimmy Kimmel celebrates Tucker Carlson getting fired in resurfaced video, netizens say ‘it's karma’

Jimmy Kimmel has been suspended “indefinitely” by ABC over his latest comments on the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Amid his suspension, a 2023 video of the talk show host celebrating Tucker Carlson being fired from Fox resurfaced on the internet. Jimmy Kimmel celebrates Tucker Carlson losing job in resurfaced video.(YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Jimmy Kimmel celebrated Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News

As per a report by The Guardian, Fox News fired Tucker Carlson in April 2023 because they felt the commentator and host had become arrogant. “Fox News has severed ties with Tucker Carlson. After all these years, they are parting ways, which means he was fired,” Jimmy Kimmel said on his show at the time.

Kimmel also reported that the move left Carlson “stunned” because he was let go “in the middle of renegotiating his contract.” “Someone released a photograph of Tucker’s face the moment he found out he was being fired. And you can see he was surprised,” Kimmel added while a photo of Carlson was displayed.

According to The Guardian, journalist Brian Stelter later wrote in his book Network of Lies that Tucker Carlson was fired because he had “committed the cardinal Fox sin of acting like he was bigger than the network he was on.”

Internet reacts to resurfaced video

After ABC decided to suspend Jimmy Kimmel, several users reacted to the news on X, formerly Twitter. “Those who celebrate others being cancelled/fired have no right to complain about getting fired/cancelled themselves,” a user wrote on X.

Also read: Jimmy Kimmel vs Donald Trump: A look at talk show host's past conflicts with POTUS

“Jimmy will attempt a Tucker comeback, which will be more akin to a Don Lemon comeback if we're being honest,” another added. Meanwhile, one said it was “karma” hitting back at Jimmy Kimmel. One user referred to a famous roasting scene from Matt Damon’s Good Will Hunting. “Do you like apples, Jimmy?” they wrote with a meme.

FAQs:

When did Fox News fire Tucker Carlson?

Fox News fired Tucker Carlson in April 2023.

Why has ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel?

ABC has suspended Jimmy Kimmel because of his controversial remarks on Charlie Kirk’s death.

Where was Charlie Kirk murdered?

Charlie Kirk was murdered at Utah Valley University.