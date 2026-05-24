White House shooting: Secret Service reportedly rush reporters to shelter; scary videos emerge from Washington DC

A shooting was reported outside the White House on Saturday and Secret Service members reportedly rushed reporters to shelter. A video was shared by an ABC News reporter who was in the middle of her segment when shots could be heard in the background.

Law enforcement is rushing to respond to the shooting outside the White House, the Associated Press added.

The news of the shooting comes amid President Donald Trump working on an Iran deal, as he announced on Truth Social. The president was present in the White House when the shooting broke out outside.

White House shooting: Lockdown reported The White House was placed on lockdown amid reports of the shooting.

As per the Daily Mirror US 20 to 30 members of the media were escorted inside by Secret Service agents after the sounds were heard nearby.

A reporter shared a video of law enforcement officials at the scene after shots rang out. “We're on lockdown. President Trump is at the White House,” they said.