On camera, Indian man thrashed by trans women in Thailand after refusing to pay for 'service'

An Indian tourist was assaulted by a group of transgender women in Thailand’s Pattaya after he allegedly refused to pay for sexual services, according to a local media report. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of December 27, was captured on camera, and the videos are now circulating online. The incident occurred in the early hours of December 27.(X/@SurajKrBauddh)

In one video, three trans women were seen demanding money from the 52-year-old Indian national identified as Raj Jasuja. When he declined to pay the amount sought and attempted to leave the spot in a car, the situation reportedly escalated. The trans women accused him of refusing payment and, with help from some bystanders, pulled him out of the vehicle. Jasuja was then kicked and beaten before being rescued by emergency responders.

Take a look at the video here.

According to a report by Thaiger, rescue workers found Jasuja with injuries to his face and the back of his head. He was administered first aid at the scene and later shifted to Pattamakun Hospital for further treatment.

Eyewitness account

A 19-year-old Thai eyewitness reportedly told rescue workers that he saw Jasuja arguing with a transgender sex worker near the entrance to the popular Walking Street area. According to the witness, the dispute turned physical, with both reportedly chasing and hitting each other before more individuals joined in, leading to a group assault. The witness also claimed that the altercation stemmed from the Indian tourist allegedly failing to pay the full agreed-upon amount for sexual services.

Thai police said they intend to ask Jasuja to file a formal complaint once he has fully recovered. Authorities added that a detailed investigation will then proceed in line with Thai law.

Similar incidents

Pattaya, a major tourist hub, frequently witnesses similar disputes. According to Thaiger, an Indian man was attacked in September by a transgender sex worker after he allegedly touched her inappropriately.

In October, 3 Thai trans women attacked two Indian nationals at a hotel in Pattaya and fled the scene with valuables worth around 24,000 baht (approximately ₹69,000).