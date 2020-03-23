Mujhse Shaadi Karoge winner Aanchal Khurana says Shehnaaz Gill is stuck on Sidharth Shukla: ‘She wasn’t interested in contestants’

tv

Mar 23, 2020

Winner of reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Aanchal Khurana has said Shehnaaz Gill was focussed on pairing Paras Chhabra with Ankita Srivastava instead of trying to find a guy for herself. During the course of the show that began after Bigg Boss 13 and ended early ue to coronavirus pandemic, Aanchal had frequent arguments with Shehnaaz as well as Ankita. Aanchal has also said that Shehnaaz was stuck on Sidharth Shukla.

She told Spotboye in an interview, “I didn’t have an argument with Shehnaaz. She simply jumped into the matter. Ab Paras ke liye jo ladkiyan aayi hai unka obviously discussion ya argument hoga hi na. We all were there to impress and win his heart. Basically, Shehnaaz and her brother Shehbaaz were fond of Ankita but Paras was not feeling any connection with her. And this brother-sister duo were forcing her on Paras by naming her Ankita Chhabra and all. Tum khud Shukla ke chakar mein baithe hue ho, tumhare liye jo andar ladke aaye hai, tumhe unme koi interest nahi hai, tumhara poora interest Paras ko Ankita ke saath fit karne mein hai (You are fixated on Sidharth Shukla and you have no interest in men who are here for you).”

Asked about her arguments, Aanchal told the entertainment website, “I was on the show to impress Paras and not these two (Shehnaaz and Ankita). So, during one of our dates, Paras asked me what do I think about Ankita as I joined the show later ad watched some of the episodes as an outsider. I just told him what I saw.”

About her equation with Paras, Aanchal also told Pinkvilla, “We are just taking it forward as friends because I came to New Delhi and he is also posting videos with Mahira, who he says is his good friend. We barely met for 10 days and that was enough to just be friends so we will just go with the flow because you cannot decide and fall in love. Given the short time we had, we just got to know each other and now that I am here, we are in touch and we speak on the phone.”

