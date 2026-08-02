Spokane County wildfires: Shocking viral video shows several houses on fire, ‘Memories lost forever’

A shocking video that is viral on X shows houses on fire in northwest Spokane. AZ Intel shared the video on X with the caption, “Video shows homes on fire in northwest Spokane, Washington amid massive wildfire.”

This photo provided by Spokane Fire District 9 shows the Upriver Fire burning northeast of Spokane, Wash., on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (Robert Gray/Spokane Fire District 9 via AP) (Spokane Fire District 9 via AP)

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Watch the video here: https://x.com/AZ_Intel_/status/2083731509656146231?s=20

Thousands of families have been asked to leave their homes as a fast-moving wildfire grows in Spokane County, Washington. Skies are filled with thick smoke.

Many commented on AZ Intel’s post, with one user writing, “My son-in-law sent that to me as well. That's Indian Trails road. There are expensive homes in that neighborhood.” “Very unfortunate. Not easy to start all over. Memories lost for ever,” another commented.

Also Read | Homes burn, thousands flee: 10 key updates as wildfires tear through Spokane Valley

“Terrifying scenes out of Spokane. Hoping residents, pets, and emergency crews all make it through safely,” one user wrote, while another said, “That’s a whole neighborhood on fire.”

What we know about the Spokane County wildfires

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{{^usCountry}} The Old Trails Fire is being fueled by extreme fire weather conditions, CNN reported. It has already burned nearly 3,000 acres, Washington State Forester George Geissler said at a news conference Saturday. About 4,000 buildings are threatened in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Old Trails Fire is being fueled by extreme fire weather conditions, CNN reported. It has already burned nearly 3,000 acres, Washington State Forester George Geissler said at a news conference Saturday. About 4,000 buildings are threatened in the area. {{/usCountry}}

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“When the sun sets and the sun rises in the morning, I think we’re going to be in shock to see some of the scenes that emerge out of there,” Washington National Guard Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh said.

Level 3, the highest level of evacuation order, was issued for several areas in the Spokane area. Residents were urged to “leave now due to the life-threatening conditions.” An evacuation shelter was also opened at a community college.

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Level 3 (GO NOW!) has been expanded west to the Lincoln County line for a wildfire in northwest Spokane, KXLY reported. People living between the Spokane River and Prewett Road have been asked to leave immediately.

According to Fire District 4, people living between Bernhill on the north, Rutter on the south, Stevens County like on the west and Hazard on the east have now been asked to leave. Previous Level 2 evacuations on West Shore have now been upgraded to evacuation orders.

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