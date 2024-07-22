Missing Arizona woman found dead in car alongside body of alleged stalker days after he made chilling Facebook post

An Arizona woman who went missing earlier this month has reportedly been found dead – along with the body of her stalker. Doris Maricela Aguilar, 25, went missing on July 1. Her car was found about a week later in the parking lot of a mall in Phoenix. The vehicle was unlocked and abandoned. Missing Arizona woman Doris Maricela Aguilar found dead in car alongside body of stalker (Phoenix Police)

Now, two decomposing bodies have been discovered in a car in an Arizona parking lot. Aguilar was found dead alongside her stalker Juan Cuellar, 51. Cuellar gunned down Aguilar and then shot himself in the head, local authorities told Arizona Family.

The bodies were found in a gym parking lot near Phoenix on July 7. It is believed the bodies were in the car for several days.

‘He scared her’

Private investigator Steve Fischer claimed that before her death, Aguilar told family and friends that Cuellar was dangerous and refused to leave her alone. Fischer said he has been investigating the “sick and twisted” crime committed against Aguilar. Many members of Aguilar’s family live in Honduras.

Aguilar was known to have a passion for fitness. “She did tell her family and important people in her life about this person, and that if anything happened to her, he was responsible,” Fischer said, adding, “He scared her.”

Fischer said that Cuellar worked at the same building where Aguilar worked. However, about a year ago, he was fired. The stalker allegedly sent Aguilar threatening messages, and even showed up at her gym completely unannounced. A very fearful Aguilar changed gyms to avoid Cuellar, Fischer said.

On June 27, Cuellar made a chilling Facebook post that appeared to be aimed at Aguilar. “Getting my Lifetime [gym] membership back. See you soon,” Cuellar wrote.

Days later, the duo’s bodies were found in a rented sedan in a steakhouse parking lot near a gym Aguilar went to in the past. Her car was previously found by cops outside the Christown Shopping Center with her belongings inside.

Fischer believes the stalker rented the vehicle as part of a “luring scheme” to get to his victim, but he possibly did not kill her in the rented car. “What I’ve been told, there is no biological evidence in the vehicle that she was shot in the car, so it looks like she was moved,” Fischer said.

Fischer said Cuellar left a note inside the car in an attempt to convince people Aguilar had died by suicide. “He tried to stage it to make it look like she killed herself,” Fischer said. According to the victim’s phone data, it was turned off on July 1 shortly after 8 pm.