Devon Hoover Murder: Suspect identified in brutal slaying of Michigan neurosurgeon who was found shot to death at home

Detroit authorities have claimed they have a suspect in the brutal murder of Devon Hoover, a 53-year-old neurosurgeon who was found dead at his home on West Boston Boulevard in Detroit’s Boston-Edison District on April 23. He had been shot to death in what police said at the time was a domestic incident. Devon Hoover was found naked and wrapped in a plastic sheet in his attic (Devon Hoover/Facebook)

“We are very confident we are going to bring this family justice. We are confident that we are aware of the circumstances. We are confident in our suspect,” Detroit Police Chief James White said, according to New York Post. “We just need a little bit more time to work with the prosecutor’s office and we have a to-do list, and we’re prepared to make an announcement before snow hits the ground. We just have a lot of work to do.”

The murder of Devon Hoover

Devon was found naked and wrapped in a plastic sheet in his attic. Police discovered his body while performing a welfare check at his $1.2 million home. A few days later, his car was found on Detroit’s west side. An autopsy revealed that he died from two gunshot wounds to the back of the head.

Previously, a person of interest had been arrested in connection with the case. However, the person was held only for a few days, and was eventually released.

Fox 2 Detroit previously reported that the suspect(s) entered Devon’s home through a rear window on the night of April 29, going into the morning of April 30. They then shot dead Devon, who lived alone and was reportedly single. "We are confident no other residents are at risk and this was not an incident where the victim's home was broken into or the act was random," Chief James said at the time.

Friends and family members of the beloved doctor gathered to say their last goodbyes at his funeral on the afternoon of April 30. The funeral was held at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament.