Who is Mariah Thomas? Kansas City mom sentenced to 13 years in prison in death of 1-month-old baby she placed in oven
Mariah Thomas was sentenced to 13 years behind bars for placing her one-month-old daughter in an oven instead of a crib.
A woman in Kansas City was sentenced to 13 years behind bars for placing her one-month-old daughter in an oven instead of a crib. Mariah Thomas was sentenced for the felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death.
On Tuesday, September 22, Thomas pleaded guilty and accepted her sentence, with a first-degree murder charge being dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Who is Mariah Thomas?
Thomas is a Kansas City mother whose child died in February 2024. Officers responded to a home on a report that an infant was not breathing on February 10. The baby was subsequently found dead at the scene, per Fox 10 News.
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According to detectives, the circumstances were suspicious enough to cause concern. This prompted an investigation.
The child was not breathing when first responders arrived at the scene. They noticed burns on the baby.
They said that Thomas claimed she was putting her baby down for a nap but accidentally put the child in the oven instead of the crib.
Thomas will now be transferred to the Missouri Department of Corrections to serve her sentence.
Endangerment and death cases involving children are under increased focus in the US in the aftermath of Lindsay Clancy’s trial. The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.
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According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.
Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial in Lindsay’s case after the jury returned without a verdict for the third time.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More