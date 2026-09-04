Tornado in Howell, Michigan? Latest radar as Livingston County, Lansing, Brighton, Pinckney, Whitmore Lake under warning

A radar-indicated tornado, originating near Howell in Livingston County, Michigan is moving southwest towards Lansing at a speed of around 60 miles per hour. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for multiple areas in Livingston County. Representational. (Unsplash)

It includes parts of Fowlerville, Gregory, Howell, Pinckney, Brighton and Whitmore Lake. The NWS said radar-indicated tornadoes are possible, with pea-sized hail and rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. The warning remains in effect until 3:45pm EDT.

Jaden Pappenheim, a Michigan-based storm chaser who had been attempting to intercept the radar-indicated rotation, shared a photo of the twister just south of Howell. Pappenheim photographed what appeared to be a wedge tornado.

Here's the photo: