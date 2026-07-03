How FEMA rules affect NRI property purchase in India: Payment, documents, tax, loans and common mistakes

NRIs can buy property in India under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), but only certain types. NRIs and OCI cardholders can buy residential and commercial properties in India without taking prior permission from the RBI. FEMA does not allow NRIs to buy agricultural land, plantations or farmhouses. These properties can only be received through inheritance in most cases. Learn how FEMA rules affect NRI property purchase in India. (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

FEMA is the main law that controls how NRIs buy, own and sell property in India. The RBI oversees these rules, and breaking them can lead to penalties. You do not need RBI approval for buying normal residential or commercial property. As long as the property is allowed under FEMA, NRIs can buy it directly, as noted by BestTaxInfo guide.

FEMA payment rules for NRIs All payments must go through Indian banking channels. Under FEMA rules, NRIs must pay for property using money sent from abroad or through their NRE/NRO bank accounts. Paying in cash or foreign currency is a FEMA violation. Even if the amount is small, cash payments, foreign currency or traveller's cheques are not allowed for buying property.

Use the correct bank account before making the payment. NRE accounts are mainly used for foreign income and allow easy repatriation, while NRO accounts are used for Indian income like rent and have a repatriation limit of USD 1 million per financial year after meeting tax rules.

Documents needed for NRI property purchase NRIs should keep complete proof of where the money came from. FEMA requires every payment to have a proper banking trail. Missing documents can delay your property purchase. NRIs need documents like passport, OCI card (if applicable), visa, PAN card, overseas address proof and bank statements before starting the process. PAN cards are important for registration and tax compliance. If an NRI does not have a PAN, it is better to apply before buying the property.

Also read: Why SIFs could be a better choice than US market options for NRIs: GIFT City tax benefits, lower entry costs and more

NRIs should carefully check all the property's legal documents. Important documents include title deeds, encumbrance certificate, property tax receipts, approved building plan and RERA registration for under-construction projects. If an NRI cannot travel to India, they can use a Power of Attorney (PoA). A trusted family member, lawyer or representative can complete the transaction on their behalf, as per BestTaxInfo guide.

NRI home loan and tax rules A valid Power of Attorney must follow FEMA-related legal procedures. It should be notarised abroad, apostilled or attested by the Indian Embassy/Consulate, sent to India and then stamped by the local authority before it becomes valid. A PoA that is only notarised abroad is not enough. Without Indian consulate attestation or adjudication in India, it cannot be used for property registration. NRIs can take home loans from Indian banks. Major lenders like SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and LIC Housing Finance offer home loans specially for NRIs.

Loan repayments must also follow FEMA rules. Repayments are generally made through NRE or NRO accounts, and loans are given only in Indian rupees. Buying property also brings tax responsibilities. NRIs have to pay stamp duty and registration charges just like resident Indians. Special TDS rules apply if an NRI buys property from another NRI. The buyer has to deduct TDS before making the payment.

If you earn rent from a property in India, you must pay tax on it in India. NRIs can also claim certain deductions and avoid double taxation if India has a DTAA with their country of residence. Capital gains tax depends on how long the property was owned. Property held for 24 months or more attracts long-term capital gains tax at 12.5% without indexation after the 2024 Budget changes. When an NRI sells property, FEMA also controls how the money can be taken abroad. Sale proceeds can be repatriated after meeting tax rules and filing Forms 15CA and 15CB.

Common FEMA mistakes to avoid Money from an NRO account can usually be repatriated only up to USD 1 million per financial year. This limit applies after complying with tax rules. A proper buying process helps avoid FEMA issues. Experts recommend deciding your investment goal, verifying titles, arranging finances, completing PoA if needed, signing the sale agreement, doing legal checks, registering the property and filing tax returns.

Experts warn NRIs against common FEMA mistakes. These include paying in cash, skipping title verification, using an invalid PoA, ignoring TDS rules and missing DTAA tax benefits, as stated by BestTaxInfo guide.

The biggest takeaway is that FEMA mainly focuses on transparency and legal payments. If NRIs buy only permitted properties, use proper banking channels, keep documents ready and follow tax rules, the purchase process is generally smooth.