‘PCB does some things only for media’: Ex-Pakistan batter tears into country's cricket body over deeper problems
Former Pakistan batter welcomed Pakistan stars' domestic return but accused PCB of cosmetic fixes while deeper structural problems remain understood.
Pakistan’s leading international cricketers returning to the domestic circuit has been projected as an important step towards repairing a system that has come under increasing scrutiny following the national team’s struggles across formats. Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and several other established names have featured in domestic cricket, with greater emphasis now being placed on Pakistan players spending time in the first-class structure rather than remaining detached from it.
Former Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad, however, believes simply bringing the stars back is not enough. While welcoming the move, Shehzad suggested that Pakistan cricket’s deeper problems were still being brushed aside, with certain measures being highlighted publicly without addressing the weaknesses underneath. “There is no doubt that having Pakistan’s international players playing domestic cricket is a very good thing. But you also have to create the right atmosphere for those players,” Shehzad said during a discussion with Geo News.
‘Some things are being done simply to show something in the media’
Shehzad was particularly critical of what he viewed as cosmetic measures around Pakistan cricket, arguing that long-standing issues concerning fitness, coaching standards, pitches and player development had not been seriously addressed. “These are things we have not worked on for a very long time. Some things are being done simply to show something in the media,” Shehzad said.
He also questioned the purpose of asking Pakistan’s premier batters to return to domestic cricket if the conditions do not expose them to the same challenges that repeatedly trouble them at international level. “The first thing you have to look at is where your national team is struggling. Pakistan struggle on slightly quicker pitches where there is some lateral movement. That is where their technique gets exposed,” he said. “So you should prepare pitches that offer some support to the bowlers. Your batters will then learn how to cope with those conditions and how to play in them. Let them make their mistakes at this level and work on them here, because there is less pressure.”
Shehzad claimed that even venues traditionally known to assist bowlers were being flattened, which, according to him, defeats the purpose of using domestic cricket to prepare players for tougher international conditions. “Don’t deliberately make those pitches flat. Whatever you are doing has to be done with a purpose. You start a tournament, but your preparations are not complete,” he said.
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The former opener then turned his attention towards the standard of coaching in Pakistan’s domestic system and delivered one of his sharpest criticisms of the structure. “Believe me, the players we used to have at club level were more competitive than this. They used to play better cricket than what we are seeing now. So what is the purpose of these domestic coaches?” Shehzad said. “Unfortunately, our domestic coaches are not at the level required to groom our cricketers and youngsters so that when they reach international cricket, they don’t merely compete — they are capable of winning matches for Pakistan.”
Shehzad also argued that the technical shortcomings visible in Pakistan’s batters were evidence that the system had failed to correct flaws before players reached the international level. He ultimately warned that cosmetic changes would mean little unless the domestic structure itself was fixed. “The more mistakes you continue to make in domestic cricket, the further the Pakistan team will keep going down,” Shehzad said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More