Gautam Gambhir issues update on Hardik Pandya's prolonged absence: ‘He can’t bowl 10 overs at the moment'

India head coach Gautam Gambhir provided an update on Hardik Pandya after the T20I series win over Afghanistan, saying the all-rounder isn't match-ready yet and cannot bowl the full quota of 10 overs in an ODI. The Mumbai Indians captain hasn't played for the national team since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season due to multiple injuries, and India's preparation for the ODI World Cup has hit a major roadblock. Gautam Gambhir provided an update on Hardik Pandya, (AFP)

Recently, Hardik was named in the India A squad for the one-day matches against Australia A, but was ignored for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, beginning September 27.

Gambhir added that Pandya would be carefully integrated into the playing XI, and the need of the hour is for him to play more competitive matches before walking back into the Indian lineup.

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"Hardik at the moment cannot bowl 10 overs, and he hasn't played a lot of cricket since the IPL, so we don't want to push him into international cricket because international cricket can be extremely tough on your body as well. So if he plays those India A series, obviously he'll get some game time as well," Gambhir told reporters in the post-match press conference.

The former India opening batter added that the communication with Hardik has been clear, and he has been told to play the upcoming India A matches. It is worth noting that the all-rounder was added in the A squad subject to fitness clearance.

“And that was the clear message to him that if he can play that India A series, and then if everything goes well, he can come back and be part of the T20S and the one-day squad as well,” said Gambhir.

Nitish as back-up Hardik last played for India in the Men's T20 World Cup, which the Men in Blue won by beating New Zealand in the final. The last few months have seen India use Nitish Kumar Reddy as a fast-bowling all-rounder, and Gambhir said that whenever Hardik becomes available, the management would be open to playing both all-rounders.

Recently, Nitish was withdrawn from India's Asian Games squad and added to the ODI team for the upcoming contest against the West Indies.

"From Nitish's point of view, it's actually a great thing that he's been withdrawn from the T20 format, and he'll get game time against the West Indies as well. We know how important a seam-bowling all-rounder will probably be in a year, and when we go to South Africa. And once Hardik comes back, obviously it's going to be good," Gambhir said.

“Sometimes we could even go on to play both of them in the playing 11," he added.

"Sometimes we could even go on to play both of them in the playing 11. But again,